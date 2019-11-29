Video

Students ask public to 'vote for the climate' during school strikes

Suffolk students gathered at the Cornhill in Ipswich as part of a strike for climate change. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Pupils from across Suffolk have taken part in a climate strike in towns across the county in an attempt to engage the wider community.

The first local youth climate strike took place on the Cornhill in Ipswich in March and became a regular event, with the numbers attending having grown to over 300 people by September.

The demonstrations were part of a nation wide strike involving 7.6 million young people across the globe.

Today (November 29) students from Suffolk have gathered at demonstrations in Ipswich, Eye, Woodbridge and Diss.

Protester gathered in their hundreds with the goal of persuading others around the world to join in pressing for an agreement in the international climate talks, Cop 25, taking place in Madrid.

The pupils intend their demonstrations to be the first step in involving the whole local community, beginning with inviting people to sign an open letter of support.

They received support from leading community groups, wildlife organizations, charities and local businesses.

Dominic Douse, 14, who is home schooled attended the strike in Woodbridge.

"I have been striking for a while and I was in Woodbridge today," he said.

"The climate is so important and politicians are too focused on Brexit and they have been for months.

"We want them to pay attention to the issue and not just talk about it during the election, but also after it.

"I am also autistic and I think it is important that autistic people are represented in the community and within these protests."

The universal message from the children at the protest is not to vote for a particular party, but to "Vote for the climate".

"It's a very strange time to be a child." said one of the strikers, 13 year-old Eva Garayalde from Woodbridge.

"Those in charge haven't been listening to the science, so it's been left to young people to make everyone see we face a massive problem.

"This just isn't right, and we shouldn't be criticized for protesting. They should listen to the science.

"Humans can solve this crisis, but it needs all of us. So this is a problem for people in Suffolk as much as anywhere else, and we must be part of the solution."