E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Students ask public to 'vote for the climate' during school strikes

PUBLISHED: 23:05 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 23:05 29 November 2019

Suffolk students gathered at the Cornhill in Ipswich as part of a strike for climate change. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk students gathered at the Cornhill in Ipswich as part of a strike for climate change. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Pupils from across Suffolk have taken part in a climate strike in towns across the county in an attempt to engage the wider community.

Suffolk students gathered at the Cornhill in Ipswich as part of a strike for climate change. Picture: ARCHANTSuffolk students gathered at the Cornhill in Ipswich as part of a strike for climate change. Picture: ARCHANT

The first local youth climate strike took place on the Cornhill in Ipswich in March and became a regular event, with the numbers attending having grown to over 300 people by September.

The demonstrations were part of a nation wide strike involving 7.6 million young people across the globe.

Today (November 29) students from Suffolk have gathered at demonstrations in Ipswich, Eye, Woodbridge and Diss.

Protester gathered in their hundreds with the goal of persuading others around the world to join in pressing for an agreement in the international climate talks, Cop 25, taking place in Madrid.

Suffolk students gathered at the Cornhill in Ipswich as part of a strike for climate change. Picture: ARCHANTSuffolk students gathered at the Cornhill in Ipswich as part of a strike for climate change. Picture: ARCHANT

The pupils intend their demonstrations to be the first step in involving the whole local community, beginning with inviting people to sign an open letter of support.

They received support from leading community groups, wildlife organizations, charities and local businesses.

Dominic Douse, 14, who is home schooled attended the strike in Woodbridge.

"I have been striking for a while and I was in Woodbridge today," he said.

Suffolk students gathered at the Cornhill in Ipswich as part of a strike for climate change. Picture: ARCHANTSuffolk students gathered at the Cornhill in Ipswich as part of a strike for climate change. Picture: ARCHANT

"The climate is so important and politicians are too focused on Brexit and they have been for months.

"We want them to pay attention to the issue and not just talk about it during the election, but also after it.

"I am also autistic and I think it is important that autistic people are represented in the community and within these protests."

The universal message from the children at the protest is not to vote for a particular party, but to "Vote for the climate".

"It's a very strange time to be a child." said one of the strikers, 13 year-old Eva Garayalde from Woodbridge.

"Those in charge haven't been listening to the science, so it's been left to young people to make everyone see we face a massive problem.

"This just isn't right, and we shouldn't be criticized for protesting. They should listen to the science.

"Humans can solve this crisis, but it needs all of us. So this is a problem for people in Suffolk as much as anywhere else, and we must be part of the solution."

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Mum and daughter open zero waste refill shop

Mum and daughter Zoe Tipple, 57, left, and Kayleigh Seal, 34, have opened their brand new plastic-free shop Unsealed. Picture: KAYLEIGH SEAL

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Mum and daughter open zero waste refill shop

Mum and daughter Zoe Tipple, 57, left, and Kayleigh Seal, 34, have opened their brand new plastic-free shop Unsealed. Picture: KAYLEIGH SEAL

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: Dash-cam footage of Ipswich driver crashing car at 90mph - in 30mph zone

Callum Dobbs, 20, from Ipswich, has been jailed for 18 months Pictture: HAMPSHIRE POLICE

Eye witness from Suffolk describes scenes following London Bridge attack

Ipswich woman Jane Berry had to get off her London bus after the incident at London Bridge: JANE BERRY

Police confirm one man shot dead in London Bridge terror attack

Armed police are at the scene near London Bridge following a knife attack Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA

Students ask public to ‘vote for the climate’ during school strikes

Suffolk students gathered at the Cornhill in Ipswich as part of a strike for climate change. Picture: ARCHANT

Late heartbreak for the Jammers as they exit the FA Cup after a proud run

Newport County's Padraig Amond celebrates scoring his side's late winner at Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists