'It was awesome' - Raducanu US open win inspires students

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 4:30 PM September 14, 2021   
Emma Raducanu and students from Abbeygate Sixth Form College

Teenagers at Abbeygate Sixth Form College have been left feeling inspired after the victory of 18-year-old Emma Raducanu at the US open - Credit: Abbeygate Sixth Form College/PA Images

Teenage students from Abbeygate Sixth Form College in Bury St Edmunds are celebrating the "amazing" US Open victory of 18-year-old Emma Raducanu.

Raducanu, 18, progressed through the qualifying rounds to reach the final at Flushing Meadows, winning against Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez on Saturday evening. 

Freja Howlett

Freja Howlett is studying at Abbeygate Sixth Form College and wants to see more coverage of women's sport in the media - Credit: Abbeygate Sixth Form College

Freja Howlett, 17, from Ipswich is studying her A Levels at the college on Beetons Way, and has been enjoying reading about Raducanu's historic win in the media. 

She said: "I was reading a national newspaper recently and there was four pages of stories on male sports - and in the tiny corner of the paper there was a small bit about women’s football.

“Therefore for me, it’s great that people are talking about it so much – that to me is inspirational.”

James Ireland student at Abbeygate Sixth Form College

James Ireland a tennis fan from Bury St Edmunds watched Emma Raducanu's US Open victory on Saturday night - Credit: Abbeygate Sixth Form College

Tennis player, and A-Level student James Ireland, 17,  from Bury St Edmunds said: "It was awesome watching her, I was shouting at the TV. I play tennis myself so I'm a big fan.

"Not only is she a good tennis player, she is academic and she has passed her driving test, she inspires me greatly, not only to get better at tennis but also to do well with academic stuff." 

April Adah from Bury St Edmunds

April Adah from Bury St Edmunds said her friendship group have been inspired by the success of Emma Raducanu - Credit: Abbeygate Sixth Form College

Seventeen-year-old April Adah also lives in Bury and studies at the college. She said: “Emma Raducanu has done so much at such a young age so it is inspiring. It’s amazing what some people have already achieved by the same age as my friends and I.”

Raducanu's win has also been celebrated by junior members' at a tennis club in Stowmarket this week. 

