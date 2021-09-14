'It was awesome' - Raducanu US open win inspires students
- Credit: Abbeygate Sixth Form College/PA Images
Teenage students from Abbeygate Sixth Form College in Bury St Edmunds are celebrating the "amazing" US Open victory of 18-year-old Emma Raducanu.
Raducanu, 18, progressed through the qualifying rounds to reach the final at Flushing Meadows, winning against Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez on Saturday evening.
Freja Howlett, 17, from Ipswich is studying her A Levels at the college on Beetons Way, and has been enjoying reading about Raducanu's historic win in the media.
She said: "I was reading a national newspaper recently and there was four pages of stories on male sports - and in the tiny corner of the paper there was a small bit about women’s football.
“Therefore for me, it’s great that people are talking about it so much – that to me is inspirational.”
You may also want to watch:
Tennis player, and A-Level student James Ireland, 17, from Bury St Edmunds said: "It was awesome watching her, I was shouting at the TV. I play tennis myself so I'm a big fan.
"Not only is she a good tennis player, she is academic and she has passed her driving test, she inspires me greatly, not only to get better at tennis but also to do well with academic stuff."
Most Read
- 1 A12 set to reopen eight hours after lorry overturns
- 2 Alan Brazil set to return to radio after heart operation
- 3 Why Cook's quickly changed his approach to the Papa John's Trophy
- 4 Ex Town striker Wickham signs for Championship club
- 5 'I promised him we would make change': Mum's vow to her much-loved son
- 6 Where to see the Red Arrows in Suffolk today
- 7 Coastal village awaits decision on bid for 220 new homes
- 8 Popular takeaway owner looking to return after almost selling up
- 9 Will Sam show he's the man? And just how strong does Cook go tonight?
- 10 Yellow weather warning for heavy rain in parts of Suffolk
Seventeen-year-old April Adah also lives in Bury and studies at the college. She said: “Emma Raducanu has done so much at such a young age so it is inspiring. It’s amazing what some people have already achieved by the same age as my friends and I.”
Raducanu's win has also been celebrated by junior members' at a tennis club in Stowmarket this week.