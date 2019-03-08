Hundreds enjoy British Science Week fun at Adastral Park

Anna from Copleston High School with one of the robots from the University of Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

More than 1,600 Suffolk youngsters are marking British Science Week this week at Adastral Park in Martlesham Heath.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The annual event celebrates the world of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM subjects).

This is being done through a series of fun and stimulating activities for pupils from 55 Suffolk schools with everything from virtual reality to robots for young people to get to grips with.

A spokesman for the event said: “This week is British Science Week at BT Adastral Park, and today it was visited by over 300 children, from schools across East Anglia.

“Over the course of the week more than 1600 children will participate in fun filled and engaging technology demonstrations and displays.

Lucy and Ella from Copleston High School trying out virtual reality Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Lucy and Ella from Copleston High School trying out virtual reality Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Today, the children visited our Technology showcase, which puts leading edge innovations into different business contexts. They got to see how technology will work in the future for hospitals, shops, banks, the home and so on. The children were also treated to a science fair where they could experience the latest in Virtual Reality, robotics, TV, security and drones.

“The event is designed to engage and inspire the children and to encourage them to stick with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) subjects as we would love to see them back at Adastral taking up careers in the future.”

BT hosted the event and were among those providing the activities on the day alongside BT Sport; Coderus; Cisco; County Upper School; EDF Energy and the university’s of East Anglia, Essex and Suffolk.