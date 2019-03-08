Heavy Rain

Hundreds enjoy British Science Week fun at Adastral Park

PUBLISHED: 17:32 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:02 12 March 2019

Anna from Copleston High School with one of the robots from the University of Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 1,600 Suffolk youngsters are marking British Science Week this week at Adastral Park in Martlesham Heath.

The annual event celebrates the world of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM subjects).

This is being done through a series of fun and stimulating activities for pupils from 55 Suffolk schools with everything from virtual reality to robots for young people to get to grips with.

A spokesman for the event said: “This week is British Science Week at BT Adastral Park, and today it was visited by over 300 children, from schools across East Anglia.

“Over the course of the week more than 1600 children will participate in fun filled and engaging technology demonstrations and displays.

Lucy and Ella from Copleston High School trying out virtual reality Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLucy and Ella from Copleston High School trying out virtual reality Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Today, the children visited our Technology showcase, which puts leading edge innovations into different business contexts. They got to see how technology will work in the future for hospitals, shops, banks, the home and so on. The children were also treated to a science fair where they could experience the latest in Virtual Reality, robotics, TV, security and drones.

“The event is designed to engage and inspire the children and to encourage them to stick with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) subjects as we would love to see them back at Adastral taking up careers in the future.”

BT hosted the event and were among those providing the activities on the day alongside BT Sport; Coderus; Cisco; County Upper School; EDF Energy and the university’s of East Anglia, Essex and Suffolk.

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Milk van crashes in west Suffolk spilling milk and glass across road and leaving driver with leg injuries

A man has suffered potentialy life-changing injuries in a crash on the A1092 near Clare Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

