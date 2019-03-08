Heavy Showers

Exhibition showcasing work of young artists to be displayed in town shops

PUBLISHED: 09:13 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:13 12 June 2019

Left to right: Elodie Nicholson, Fran Raleigh (art teacher), Lydia Page-Wright, Ed Clark (head of art) and Fergus Dark with some of the exhibits Picture: GOODERHAM PR

Left to right: Elodie Nicholson, Fran Raleigh (art teacher), Lydia Page-Wright, Ed Clark (head of art) and Fergus Dark with some of the exhibits Picture: GOODERHAM PR

Archant

Shops in Sudbury's town centre will be showcasing work of young artists thanks to a partnership with a nearby secondary school.

Students from Thomas Gainsborough School, in Great Cornard, will see their work hung in window displays throughout the town in an exhibition entitled 'Sudbury As Our Canvas'.

Both independent shops and national chains signed up to exhibit work and Ed Clark, head of art at Thomas Gainsborough School, said he was delighted with the uptake and interest.

Mr Clark said: "The exhibition's vision is to transform the centre of Sudbury into an open air gallery space where everyone can see and enjoy the work created by students of all years in a variety of media - from photography to textiles, from printmaking to mixed media.

"At Thomas Gainsborough, we believe strongly in promoting the value of creative education to the development of all learners and are committed to providing them with the richest curriculum and experiences possible.

"Through this exhibition we hope to provide the opportunity for more people to see and enjoy the work of our young people."

Mr Clark said that the exhibition had come about as an extension of the school's work with The Arts Society Sudbury and Gainsborough's House and their upcoming partnership with the Mill Tye gallery in Sudbury.

Sudbury As Our Canvas opens on July 1, with a joint event with the Sudbury Art Fair which showcases the work of local artists from the area, and finishes on July 12.

