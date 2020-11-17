Video

Students unveil artwork at new hub to thank county’s keyworkers

Secondary school students in Mildenhall have unveiled their creative work thanking the county’s keyworkers and NHS staff at the town’s new multi-million pound hub.

Students from Mildenhall Academy, who will relocate to the hub next year, took part in a competition to design posters for use on hoarding artwork at the site which thank those who have played a key role during the pandemic.

The Mildenhall Hub is bringing together leisure facilities, a health centre, library, children’s centre, Citizens Advice and Job Centre, as well as desk space for Suffolk police, West Suffolk Council, Suffolk County Council and the NHS.

A total of 25 designs were chosen and printed for display as part of a collaboration between the academy, RG Carter, the construction firm working on the hub, and Suffolk Says Thanks - an initiative to celebrate everyday acts of kindness.

Richard Groom, from R G Carter, said: “It has been a fantastic process seeing the students at the academy get involved on this project and we were really impressed with the quality and creative imagination the students brought to the hoarding.

“We are constantly looking at ways in which we can engage with our local community on our projects and would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to be a part of this wonderful initiative.”

Nicola Hood, principal of Mildenhall Academy, said: “Despite these unprecedented and difficult times, it has been heart-warming to see how the community has pulled together.

“I am very impressed with the work by our students thanking key workers for their effort during the pandemic. Seeing the hub near completion is very exciting and the opportunities it offers only seek to enhance the community cohesion we currently see.”

Internal fittings are now currently being installed in the new academy, including the science and design and technology teaching spaces, with pupils due to relocate to the new site at the hub in 2021.