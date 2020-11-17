E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Students unveil artwork at new hub to thank county’s keyworkers

PUBLISHED: 15:01 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:43 17 November 2020

Conor Doyle with his creative design thanking the local police force for their work Picture: RG CARTER

Conor Doyle with his creative design thanking the local police force for their work Picture: RG CARTER

Archant

Secondary school students in Mildenhall have unveiled their creative work thanking the county’s keyworkers and NHS staff at the town’s new multi-million pound hub.

Students from Mildenhall Academy, who will relocate to the hub next year, took part in a competition to design posters for use on hoarding artwork at the site which thank those who have played a key role during the pandemic.

The Mildenhall Hub is bringing together leisure facilities, a health centre, library, children’s centre, Citizens Advice and Job Centre, as well as desk space for Suffolk police, West Suffolk Council, Suffolk County Council and the NHS.

A total of 25 designs were chosen and printed for display as part of a collaboration between the academy, RG Carter, the construction firm working on the hub, and Suffolk Says Thanks - an initiative to celebrate everyday acts of kindness.

Mildenhall Academy students with their artwork Picture: RG CARTERMildenhall Academy students with their artwork Picture: RG CARTER

Richard Groom, from R G Carter, said: “It has been a fantastic process seeing the students at the academy get involved on this project and we were really impressed with the quality and creative imagination the students brought to the hoarding.

“We are constantly looking at ways in which we can engage with our local community on our projects and would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to be a part of this wonderful initiative.”

Nicola Hood, principal of Mildenhall Academy, said: “Despite these unprecedented and difficult times, it has been heart-warming to see how the community has pulled together.

Kaia Heffer and Harvey Coe both with their artwork thanking scientists and builders Picture: RG CARTERKaia Heffer and Harvey Coe both with their artwork thanking scientists and builders Picture: RG CARTER

“I am very impressed with the work by our students thanking key workers for their effort during the pandemic. Seeing the hub near completion is very exciting and the opportunities it offers only seek to enhance the community cohesion we currently see.”

Internal fittings are now currently being installed in the new academy, including the science and design and technology teaching spaces, with pupils due to relocate to the new site at the hub in 2021.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Nine arrests after baseball bats and knives used in brawl in village

Police at the scene of the incident in Holton Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Business Awards 2020: Winners revealed live

East Anglian Daily Times Suffolk Business Awards 2020. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Could Ipswich Town fans be allowed back inside Portman Road before Christmas?

Ipswich Town fans have had to send cardboard cut-outs of themselves to attend games at Portman Road this season. Photo: Steve Waller

Probe continues after ‘beautiful friend’ died in scuba diving incident

The inquest into the death of Karl Bareham was delayed at Suffolk Coroners' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

‘Two of my family are already in a different place.’ Former Ipswich Witches ace Tomasz Gollob on his battle with Covid-19

EASY RIDER: One of the most sensational signings of the decade came at Foxhall Heath, when Polish superstar Tomasz Gollob joined the Witches. Part of the treble-winning 1998 team, he was hugely popular, seen here relaxing in the pits.