Police concerned for welfare of vulnerable missing teenager

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:13 PM August 24, 2022
Benji Gant has been reported missing from Sudbury

Benji Gant has been reported missing from Sudbury - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager who has been reported missing in Suffolk.

Benji Gant was last seen in Sudbury at 8.05pm on Monday, Suffolk police said.

The 14-year-old has been described as white, about 6ft tall, of a slim build and with short pink hair – although police believe it has been dyed brown or black.

Benji may be wearing a white cropped jumper and white scarf and is described as vulnerable.

Anyone with information on Benji's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.

