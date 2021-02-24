Published: 7:00 PM February 24, 2021

Latitude Festival will be going ahead at Henham Park near Southwold this summer - Credit: Victor Frankowski

With the announcement on Monday that coronavirus restrictions could be lifted by June, here is a list of some of the big events expected to go ahead in Suffolk this summer.

All the events below are subject to change and could be delayed or cancelled if the roadmap out of lockdown is set back.

Latitude Festival

The largest festival in Suffolk was cancelled for the first time since 2006 last year, but will be making a glorious return to Henham Park this summer.

The dip dyed sheep, local food stalls and heady mix of music and comedy hopes to make up for lost time, with a number of headliners including Lewis Capaldi, Bastille and Snow Patrol already named.

Set to run from Thursday, July 22, until Monday, July 26, tickets are now on sale with luxury camping options.

Forest Live

Though not all Forestry England's sites will be hosting the long weekend concert event, High Lodge in Thetford is one of the four locations set to take part in the summer.

Four acts will headline the concerts - Rag'n'Bone Man on Thursday, June 17, Keane on Friday, June 18, Madness on Saturday, June 19, and Jess Glynne on Sunday, June 20.

Tickets can be bought for each concert individually or for all four.

Claire Hirst on saxophone at the Ipswich Jazz Festival - Credit: Ian Buzer

Ipswich Jazz Festival

The music festival, run by a not for profit group, has been a huge success in the past, filling a whole weekend with exciting events, concerts and workshops.

The schedule for last year featured live performances from the Latin jazz band Picante led by Jools Holland’s saxophonist Derek Nash, a lecture at Ipswich Institute on the links between Jazz and The Blues, and the showing of The Geordie Jazz Man at Ipswich Film Theatre.

Cancelled in 2020, it is hoped this year's event will take place on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27.

We'll just have to wait and see which events will return to Ipswich in the summer of 2021.

Maverick Festival Easton Farm Park

Americana music fans gather at the Maverick Festival at Easton Farm Park - Credit: Maverick

A celebration of Americana music claims to be the first in the UK and has been going strong since 2008, drawing huge crowds to Easton Farm Park in Woodbridge.

There are set to be films, workshops and performances from more than 50 different artists across six stages, indoors and outdoors, on the first weekend of September.

Newmarket Nights

The famous Newmarket racecourse concerts are set to begin again in June with headliners such as Rick Astley, The Script, Tom Jones and Olly Murs.

The Jockey Club is offering customers a money back guarantee in case of postponement or cancellation.

Black Panther: Power of Stories exhibition

Postponed once already, the Christchurch Mansion exhibition is due to begin in April, celebrating the power of storytelling in a myriad of different forms, across a number of cultures.

It will feature a display of sensational costumes from the hit film Marvel Studios’ Black Panther.

The Wolsey Gallery will be showing the exhibition from April 3 to August 29, giving visitors ample time to see the outfits of T’Challa, Shuri and Okoye, Marvel comics and historic museum objects from music to movies, carvings to cartoons.

Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther - Credit: DISNEY/MARVEL STUDIOS/IMDB

Ipswich Music festival

Ipswich Borough Council will release an update on summer events this Friday, hopefully revealing whether or not the town's music festival will be going ahead.

Suffolk Day

Starting in 2016, the county-wide celebration is set to take place on the first day of freedom — subject to changes in Covid restrictions.

Plans for how the day will be marked have not yet been revealed. Organisers say the event might look a little different again this year, after the 2020 event was online-only.