Bright start the week's weather - but more downpours on the way

29 July, 2019 - 05:30
Rain looks set to return after a bright start to the week Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

After a weekend of patchy rain and heavier downpours, the new week's weather look set to start brightly, with sunny spells forecast throughout Monday.

Any early cloud is expected to make way for largely uninterrupted sunshine for most of the day, as temperatures creep back up following a milder last few days.

Parts of the county saw prolonged rainfall over the weekend, particularly on Saturday, causing some areas of localised flooding.

Although it felt cooler than during last week's record-breaking heat wave, conditions remained humid, with temperatures reaching highs of around 20C.

The changeable weather looks set to return from Tuesday, with spells of sunshine broken up by showers and possible storms, before conditions turn drier on Thursday.

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Residents ‘shocked’ at home evacuation after military grenades and chemicals found in property

The scene of the evacuation in Lowestoft. Photo: Mick Howes

Three other vehicles involved in motorbike crash on A12 fail to stop at scene

The crash happpened on the northbound carriageway of the A12, near Capel St Mary Picture: GOOGLE

WATCH - Have you spotted this abnormal load travelling between Ipswich and Newmarket today?

The abnormal load makes it's way from Ipswich Quay, as it heads to the National Grid substation in Burwell, Cambridgeshire. Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWS

Town’s festival goes ahead despite poor weather

Several events went ahead at Brandon Festival despite the rain. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

