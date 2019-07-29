Bright start the week's weather - but more downpours on the way

Rain looks set to return after a bright start to the week Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

After a weekend of patchy rain and heavier downpours, the new week's weather look set to start brightly, with sunny spells forecast throughout Monday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Any early cloud is expected to make way for largely uninterrupted sunshine for most of the day, as temperatures creep back up following a milder last few days.

You may also want to watch:

Parts of the county saw prolonged rainfall over the weekend, particularly on Saturday, causing some areas of localised flooding.

Although it felt cooler than during last week's record-breaking heat wave, conditions remained humid, with temperatures reaching highs of around 20C.

The changeable weather looks set to return from Tuesday, with spells of sunshine broken up by showers and possible storms, before conditions turn drier on Thursday.