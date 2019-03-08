Partly Cloudy

All you need to know about the Suffolk Reading Challenge

PUBLISHED: 16:00 16 July 2019

Children aged 12 and above can be reading challenge volunteers, talking to readers about their books and giving out stickers Picture: DAVE WARREN

Children aged 12 and above can be reading challenge volunteers, talking to readers about their books and giving out stickers Picture: DAVE WARREN

© Under licence to Dave Warren/Picture Team +44 01827 718942 dave@pictureteam.co.uk

The Suffolk Libraries Reading Challenge is landing on July 20, with children encouraged to get to their nearest library for a space-aged adventure.

Children in Suffolk are being encouraged to check out their nearest library for the Space Chase reading challenge Picture: DAVE WARRENChildren in Suffolk are being encouraged to check out their nearest library for the Space Chase reading challenge Picture: DAVE WARREN

What is the summer reading challenge?

Every year The Reading Agency sets a challenge for schoolchildren to read a certain number of books over the summer holidays.

This is to encourage children to keep up their reading levels and progress before they return to the classroom in September.

Why is it called the Space Chase?

The logo for the Summer Reading Challenge 2019 Picture: READING AGENCYThe logo for the Summer Reading Challenge 2019 Picture: READING AGENCY

The theme for the 2019 reading challenge in Suffolk is a reference to the moon landing of the Apollo 11 spacecraft, piloted by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, which happened 50 years ago on August 16.

What does my child have to do?

The reading challenge sets children in the county the task of reading at least six books over the summer.

Everyone taking part in the challenge will get a special mission folder to keep track of the books they have read.

The Rocket family of the Summer Reading Challenge 2019, who love visiting their local library on the moon Picture: READING AGENCYThe Rocket family of the Summer Reading Challenge 2019, who love visiting their local library on the moon Picture: READING AGENCY

There are also stickers and rewards to collect as readers make their way through the Space Chase reading challenge.

If your child reads at least six library books over the summer they will be rewarded with a certificate and a medal to congratulate them on their hard work.

Who can take part in the reading challenge?

You may also want to watch:

The challenge is aimed at children aged between four and 11 but any child can take part.

When does the challenge start?

You can sign your child up from July 20 and the reading challenge has no official end date, but children are encouraged to try and read six books before going back to school at the end of the summer.

How do older children get involved?

Reading challenge finishers at Aldeburgh Library in 2018, proudly holidng their certificates Picture: RACHEL EDGEReading challenge finishers at Aldeburgh Library in 2018, proudly holidng their certificates Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Summer Reading Challenge depends on the efforts of volunteers across Suffolk's libraries. Children aged 12 and older can help sign children up to the challenge in libraries, explain to them how the challenge works, talk to children about the books they have read and hand out rewards and stickers.

All those volunteering hours can count towards completing the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, the ArtsAward and Reading Hack incentive.

How can I find out more?

More information is available at libraries across Suffolk and you can also sign up to the Suffolk Libraries newsletter.

You can also find out more about the challenge on the Space Chase 2019 website.

Where is my nearest library?

There are 47 libraries across Suffolk where you can take part in the summer reading challenge, and you can find your nearest one on the Suffolk Libraries website.

Leon Paternoster, head of digital and marketing for Suffolk Libraries, said: "You can read anything, anywhere for the Summer Reading Challenge, including eBooks and audio books, no matter where you are in Suffolk - or the world!

"For parents and carers, this challenge gives children something fun to do over the long break, while keeping up their reading levels."

