Suffolk Sunrise cycle ride raises £30,000 for vital research

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:30 PM June 4, 2021   
Suffolk Sunrise

Riders at the Suffolk Sunrise event near Framlingham Castle - Credit: Andrew Mutimer

A charity cycle ride through the Suffolk countryside has raised over £30,000 to fund research to help children and young people.  

The Suffolk Sunrise event, which raises money for Action Medical Research was all the more vital this year after the charity saw its income diminish overnight, and all events cancelled since March.

Suffolk sunrise

Over 700 riders took part in this year's event - Credit: Andrew Mutimer

This year almost 800 riders took to the streets of Suffolk to take part. 

The event offered a range of distances for riders to choose from including the Cool (42 miles) and Classic (65 miles) routes, which took participants though through beautiful Suffolk countryside and villages, including Hasketon, Parham and Otley.

Suffolk Sunrise

Over £30,000 has been raise for Action Medical Research - Credit: Andrew Mutimer

A spokesman for Action Medical Research said: “The RIDE Suffolk event was a fantastic day and the 775 attendees enjoyed wonderful weather whilst riding through the picturesque Suffolk lanes.

You may also want to watch:

"We’re hugely grateful to all the volunteers and riders who helped make the day a huge success.

"So far the event has raised a whopping £30,000 to help fund vital research to help defeat the diseases that devastate the lives of sick and disabled babies, children and young people.”

Suffolk sunrise

The Suffolk Sunrise ride took place in east Suffolk - Credit: Andrew Mutimer


