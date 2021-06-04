Suffolk Sunrise cycle ride raises £30,000 for vital research
- Credit: Andrew Mutimer
A charity cycle ride through the Suffolk countryside has raised over £30,000 to fund research to help children and young people.
The Suffolk Sunrise event, which raises money for Action Medical Research was all the more vital this year after the charity saw its income diminish overnight, and all events cancelled since March.
This year almost 800 riders took to the streets of Suffolk to take part.
The event offered a range of distances for riders to choose from including the Cool (42 miles) and Classic (65 miles) routes, which took participants though through beautiful Suffolk countryside and villages, including Hasketon, Parham and Otley.
A spokesman for Action Medical Research said: “The RIDE Suffolk event was a fantastic day and the 775 attendees enjoyed wonderful weather whilst riding through the picturesque Suffolk lanes.
You may also want to watch:
"We’re hugely grateful to all the volunteers and riders who helped make the day a huge success.
"So far the event has raised a whopping £30,000 to help fund vital research to help defeat the diseases that devastate the lives of sick and disabled babies, children and young people.”
Most Read
- 1 Springer spaniel's genitals swell to 'size of grapefruit' after adder bite
- 2 Lee Evans set to become Ipswich Town's second summer signing
- 3 New Ipswich Town home kit sponsored by Ed Sheeran is revealed
- 4 'The long term goal is the Premier League' - Town sign exciting forward Burns
- 5 Boy, aged 17, suffers head and facial injuries in daylight robbery
- 6 Town chasing signature of Fleetwood forward
- 7 Suffolk printing business taken over by fast-growing investment empire
- 8 Ed Sheeran to debut new single during TikTok show at Portman Road
- 9 'A massive club with great history' - New Blue Burns on signing for Town
- 10 Southwold beach branded 'dirtiest' in the country