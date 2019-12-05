Gallery

See some of the best Suffolk sunrise pictures from today

Suffolk was bathed in colourful light this morning as the sun rose across the county. Allison Hassey took this picture looking out across the fields of Suffolk. Picture: ALLISON HASSEY Archant

As the sun rose this morning, much of Suffolk was soaked in a red glow giving those travelling to work some colourful views.

The reddish color results from scattering of sunlight by suspended particles and aerosols in the atmosphere. This was the sky pictured through the window of another Ipswich resident, Michelle Backhouse who awoke to the beautiful sunrise this morning. Picture: MICHELLE BACKHOUSE The reddish color results from scattering of sunlight by suspended particles and aerosols in the atmosphere. This was the sky pictured through the window of another Ipswich resident, Michelle Backhouse who awoke to the beautiful sunrise this morning. Picture: MICHELLE BACKHOUSE

Here are some of the best pictures from keen photographers across the county.

This was the view from the home of John Brassey in Framlingham this morning. Picture: JOHN BRASSEY This was the view from the home of John Brassey in Framlingham this morning. Picture: JOHN BRASSEY

Suffolk was also treated to a similar scene yesterday, however thicker cloud and rain is due to hit the county in the coming weeks. Greg Kingston used his photography skills to capture this image form his house this morning. Picture: GREG KINGSTON Suffolk was also treated to a similar scene yesterday, however thicker cloud and rain is due to hit the county in the coming weeks. Greg Kingston used his photography skills to capture this image form his house this morning. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Ipswich resident Joe Fairs took this picture from his house, as the sun began to break through the patchy cloud. Picture: JOE FAIRS Ipswich resident Joe Fairs took this picture from his house, as the sun began to break through the patchy cloud. Picture: JOE FAIRS