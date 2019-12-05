Gallery
See some of the best Suffolk sunrise pictures from today
PUBLISHED: 14:19 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 05 December 2019
As the sun rose this morning, much of Suffolk was soaked in a red glow giving those travelling to work some colourful views.
The reddish color results from scattering of sunlight by suspended particles and aerosols in the atmosphere. This was the sky pictured through the window of another Ipswich resident, Michelle Backhouse who awoke to the beautiful sunrise this morning. Picture: MICHELLE BACKHOUSE
Here are some of the best pictures from keen photographers across the county.
This was the view from the home of John Brassey in Framlingham this morning. Picture: JOHN BRASSEY
Suffolk was also treated to a similar scene yesterday, however thicker cloud and rain is due to hit the county in the coming weeks. Greg Kingston used his photography skills to capture this image form his house this morning. Picture: GREG KINGSTON
Ipswich resident Joe Fairs took this picture from his house, as the sun began to break through the patchy cloud. Picture: JOE FAIRS
This was the sunrise over Mellis in Suffolk this morning. Estate Agents Purbeck & Co snaped the scene in the area this morning. Picture: PURBECK & CO