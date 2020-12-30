Gallery

LOOK: The best photographs of the Sunday night sunset

Gislingham as photographed from above by Kyle Flowers, using a DJI Insprie drone Picture: KYLE FLOWERS Archant

Hundreds of our readers sent us their sunset snaps after Suffolk's skies turned pink and orange - does yours appear in our gallery?

Orford, deep into Suffolk's Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, at sunset Picture: CWHMEDIA Orford, deep into Suffolk's Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, at sunset Picture: CWHMEDIA

Last night the sky was brilliantly illuminated across the region, with keen photographers taking the opportunity to capture a beautiful sunset, potentially for the last time in 2019.

The old jetty in Felixstowe was an incdredible sight at sunset Picture: GRAHAM MASTERSON The old jetty in Felixstowe was an incdredible sight at sunset Picture: GRAHAM MASTERSON

Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, at sunset Picture: JAY TEARE Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, at sunset Picture: JAY TEARE

A single swan spotted at sunset in Dedham, close to the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: STEVE MICHELL A single swan spotted at sunset in Dedham, close to the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: STEVE MICHELL

The River Deben at sunset Picture: MATTHEW PERRING The River Deben at sunset Picture: MATTHEW PERRING

A stunning sunset was enjoyed by many EADT readers on Sunday. Here's how it looked in Aldeburgh as photographed by Martin Brenig-Jones Picture: MARTIN BRENIG-JONES A stunning sunset was enjoyed by many EADT readers on Sunday. Here's how it looked in Aldeburgh as photographed by Martin Brenig-Jones Picture: MARTIN BRENIG-JONES

St Michael's Church in Oulton, Lowestoft, at sunset Picture: ROBIN KEIGHTLEY St Michael's Church in Oulton, Lowestoft, at sunset Picture: ROBIN KEIGHTLEY

The Orwell Estuary last night, when Emma took her two dogs for a walk on the shoreline Picture: EMMA CHENERY The Orwell Estuary last night, when Emma took her two dogs for a walk on the shoreline Picture: EMMA CHENERY

Mark caught this moment in Redgrave as his father and father-in-law watched the sunset Picture: MARK ASH Mark caught this moment in Redgrave as his father and father-in-law watched the sunset Picture: MARK ASH

Even Suffolk resident and broadcaster Emma Freud shared a photograph of the skyline on Instagram.

Hollesley at sunset Picture: DAVID BUTLER Hollesley at sunset Picture: DAVID BUTLER

Dexter the horse was more interested in dinner than the sunset on December 29 Picture: NATALIE BROUGH-DARBY Dexter the horse was more interested in dinner than the sunset on December 29 Picture: NATALIE BROUGH-DARBY

Felixstowe docks at sunset Picture: LONDON LAIT Felixstowe docks at sunset Picture: LONDON LAIT

Burgate, in the north of Suffolk, at sunset on December 29 Picture: YVETTE TAYLOR Burgate, in the north of Suffolk, at sunset on December 29 Picture: YVETTE TAYLOR

Landguard Fort, Felixstowe at sunset Picture: PAUL MANNION Landguard Fort, Felixstowe at sunset Picture: PAUL MANNION

Mildenhall at sunset Picture: KATE CHILVERS Mildenhall at sunset Picture: KATE CHILVERS

Sudbury at sunset Picture: BOO EDWARDS Sudbury at sunset Picture: BOO EDWARDS

We asked you to send in your best sunset photographs - and hundreds of you submitted pictures for our gallery.

Thorpe Morieux at sunset, taken from Tristan's garden Picture: TRISTAN PEPPER Thorpe Morieux at sunset, taken from Tristan's garden Picture: TRISTAN PEPPER

Halesworth at sunset Picture: SARAH LABAT Halesworth at sunset Picture: SARAH LABAT

The sunset as seen from Princes Street in Ipswich on December 29 Picture: REECE ROBINSON The sunset as seen from Princes Street in Ipswich on December 29 Picture: REECE ROBINSON

Needham Lake at sunset Picture: KERRY CHERLTON Needham Lake at sunset Picture: KERRY CHERLTON

Houghton at sunset on December 29 Picture: GRAHAM WYNNE Houghton at sunset on December 29 Picture: GRAHAM WYNNE

Sunset over homes in Stowmarket last night Picture: GEMMA ASHFORD Sunset over homes in Stowmarket last night Picture: GEMMA ASHFORD

Great Finborough at sunset Picture: RONNI GLADDEN Great Finborough at sunset Picture: RONNI GLADDEN

This picture was taken as the sun set in Bedfield, Suffolk Picture: MIRANDA COURTEEN This picture was taken as the sun set in Bedfield, Suffolk Picture: MIRANDA COURTEEN

We sorted through and picked a collection from across Suffolk and Essex - did yours make it into this story?

Southwold was lit orange at sunset last night Picture: JADE SPOONER-KARGOTIS Southwold was lit orange at sunset last night Picture: JADE SPOONER-KARGOTIS

Felixstowe docks at sunset Picture: SAM BOLGER Felixstowe docks at sunset Picture: SAM BOLGER

Katy snapped this photo in Hartest, west Suffolk, as the sun was setting Picture: KATY ROBERTSON Katy snapped this photo in Hartest, west Suffolk, as the sun was setting Picture: KATY ROBERTSON

Light reflecting in the puddles of a field in Thornham Magna at sunset Picture: EMMA BURLEY Light reflecting in the puddles of a field in Thornham Magna at sunset Picture: EMMA BURLEY

The sunset as seen in Stoke Park, Ipswich, on December 29 Picture: CHLOE SPITERI The sunset as seen in Stoke Park, Ipswich, on December 29 Picture: CHLOE SPITERI

Andrew captured this moment close to the village of Beaumont, Essex Picture: ANDREW CABLE Andrew captured this moment close to the village of Beaumont, Essex Picture: ANDREW CABLE

A sunset just behind the Ark, currently in place on the Ipswich waterfront Picture: ALISON PALMER A sunset just behind the Ark, currently in place on the Ipswich waterfront Picture: ALISON PALMER

Felixstowe beach at sunset Picture: SARAH PRESLEY Felixstowe beach at sunset Picture: SARAH PRESLEY

Suffolk is famous for its colourful sunsets, and skies of red, orange, yellow and even pink and purple were spotted around the county during the autumn.

Lynn captured this moment at sunset in Belstead Picture: LYNN STEWART Lynn captured this moment at sunset in Belstead Picture: LYNN STEWART

Glemsford at sunset on December 29 Picture: ALAN BROWNE Glemsford at sunset on December 29 Picture: ALAN BROWNE

Lakenheath at sunset Picture: RENE GONZALEZ Lakenheath at sunset Picture: RENE GONZALEZ

Sutton Hoo at sunset Picture: MARIA WHELAN Sutton Hoo at sunset Picture: MARIA WHELAN

Framsden at sunset Picture: DARREN ROGERS Framsden at sunset Picture: DARREN ROGERS

Henley at sunset on December 29 Picture: JENNY FAIRBURN Henley at sunset on December 29 Picture: JENNY FAIRBURN

Southwold Pier at sunset on December 29, 2019 Picture: ANGELA NOWAK Southwold Pier at sunset on December 29, 2019 Picture: ANGELA NOWAK

Clacton-on-Sea under a dark sky at sunset Picture: ANDREI CIOBOTARI Clacton-on-Sea under a dark sky at sunset Picture: ANDREI CIOBOTARI

Wherstead, on the east side of Ipswich, at sunset Picture: SANRI HARVEY Wherstead, on the east side of Ipswich, at sunset Picture: SANRI HARVEY

Ingham, north of Bury St Edmunds, at sunset Picture: ELYSIA HARGREAVES Ingham, north of Bury St Edmunds, at sunset Picture: ELYSIA HARGREAVES

Tony took this picture of the sunset facing towards Friston last night Picture: TONY MUNDEN Tony took this picture of the sunset facing towards Friston last night Picture: TONY MUNDEN

Copdock, just outside Ipswich, at sunset Picture: RACHAEL MUTCH Copdock, just outside Ipswich, at sunset Picture: RACHAEL MUTCH

This photo of the sunset was taken on Tuddenham Road in Ipswich Picture: KARIN KLOMPE This photo of the sunset was taken on Tuddenham Road in Ipswich Picture: KARIN KLOMPE