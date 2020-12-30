Gallery
LOOK: The best photographs of the Sunday night sunset
PUBLISHED: 14:33 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:47 30 December 2019
Jake Foxford
Gislingham as photographed from above by Kyle Flowers, using a DJI Insprie drone Picture: KYLE FLOWERS
Archant
Hundreds of our readers sent us their sunset snaps after Suffolk's skies turned pink and orange - does yours appear in our gallery?
Orford, deep into Suffolk's Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, at sunset Picture: CWHMEDIA
Last night the sky was brilliantly illuminated across the region, with keen photographers taking the opportunity to capture a beautiful sunset, potentially for the last time in 2019.
The old jetty in Felixstowe was an incdredible sight at sunset Picture: GRAHAM MASTERSON Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, at sunset Picture: JAY TEARE A single swan spotted at sunset in Dedham, close to the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: STEVE MICHELL The River Deben at sunset Picture: MATTHEW PERRING A stunning sunset was enjoyed by many EADT readers on Sunday. Here's how it looked in Aldeburgh as photographed by Martin Brenig-Jones Picture: MARTIN BRENIG-JONES St Michael's Church in Oulton, Lowestoft, at sunset Picture: ROBIN KEIGHTLEY The Orwell Estuary last night, when Emma took her two dogs for a walk on the shoreline Picture: EMMA CHENERY Mark caught this moment in Redgrave as his father and father-in-law watched the sunset Picture: MARK ASH
Even Suffolk resident and broadcaster Emma Freud shared a photograph of the skyline on Instagram.
Hollesley at sunset Picture: DAVID BUTLER Dexter the horse was more interested in dinner than the sunset on December 29 Picture: NATALIE BROUGH-DARBY Felixstowe docks at sunset Picture: LONDON LAIT Burgate, in the north of Suffolk, at sunset on December 29 Picture: YVETTE TAYLOR Landguard Fort, Felixstowe at sunset Picture: PAUL MANNION Mildenhall at sunset Picture: KATE CHILVERS Sudbury at sunset Picture: BOO EDWARDS
We asked you to send in your best sunset photographs - and hundreds of you submitted pictures for our gallery.
Thorpe Morieux at sunset, taken from Tristan's garden Picture: TRISTAN PEPPER Halesworth at sunset Picture: SARAH LABAT The sunset as seen from Princes Street in Ipswich on December 29 Picture: REECE ROBINSON Needham Lake at sunset Picture: KERRY CHERLTON Houghton at sunset on December 29 Picture: GRAHAM WYNNE Sunset over homes in Stowmarket last night Picture: GEMMA ASHFORD Great Finborough at sunset Picture: RONNI GLADDEN This picture was taken as the sun set in Bedfield, Suffolk Picture: MIRANDA COURTEEN
We sorted through and picked a collection from across Suffolk and Essex - did yours make it into this story?
Southwold was lit orange at sunset last night Picture: JADE SPOONER-KARGOTIS Felixstowe docks at sunset Picture: SAM BOLGER Katy snapped this photo in Hartest, west Suffolk, as the sun was setting Picture: KATY ROBERTSON Light reflecting in the puddles of a field in Thornham Magna at sunset Picture: EMMA BURLEY The sunset as seen in Stoke Park, Ipswich, on December 29 Picture: CHLOE SPITERI Andrew captured this moment close to the village of Beaumont, Essex Picture: ANDREW CABLE A sunset just behind the Ark, currently in place on the Ipswich waterfront Picture: ALISON PALMER Felixstowe beach at sunset Picture: SARAH PRESLEY
Suffolk is famous for its colourful sunsets, and skies of red, orange, yellow and even pink and purple were spotted around the county during the autumn.
Lynn captured this moment at sunset in Belstead Picture: LYNN STEWART Glemsford at sunset on December 29 Picture: ALAN BROWNE Lakenheath at sunset Picture: RENE GONZALEZ Sutton Hoo at sunset Picture: MARIA WHELAN Framsden at sunset Picture: DARREN ROGERS Henley at sunset on December 29 Picture: JENNY FAIRBURN Southwold Pier at sunset on December 29, 2019 Picture: ANGELA NOWAK
- Want to share your photos with us? Email us at newsroom@archant.co.uk.
Clacton-on-Sea under a dark sky at sunset Picture: ANDREI CIOBOTARI
- READ MORE: The science behind Suffolk sunsets
Wherstead, on the east side of Ipswich, at sunset Picture: SANRI HARVEY Ingham, north of Bury St Edmunds, at sunset Picture: ELYSIA HARGREAVES Tony took this picture of the sunset facing towards Friston last night Picture: TONY MUNDEN Copdock, just outside Ipswich, at sunset Picture: RACHAEL MUTCH This photo of the sunset was taken on Tuddenham Road in Ipswich Picture: KARIN KLOMPE Henley Rise, Wherstead, at sunset Picture: KATE WRIGHT-DAY