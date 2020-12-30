E-edition Read the EADT online edition
LOOK: The best photographs of the Sunday night sunset

PUBLISHED: 14:33 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:47 30 December 2019

Gislingham as photographed from above by Kyle Flowers, using a DJI Insprie drone Picture: KYLE FLOWERS

Gislingham as photographed from above by Kyle Flowers, using a DJI Insprie drone Picture: KYLE FLOWERS

Archant

Hundreds of our readers sent us their sunset snaps after Suffolk's skies turned pink and orange - does yours appear in our gallery?

Orford, deep into Suffolk's Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, at sunset Picture: CWHMEDIAOrford, deep into Suffolk's Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, at sunset Picture: CWHMEDIA

Last night the sky was brilliantly illuminated across the region, with keen photographers taking the opportunity to capture a beautiful sunset, potentially for the last time in 2019.

The old jetty in Felixstowe was an incdredible sight at sunset Picture: GRAHAM MASTERSONThe old jetty in Felixstowe was an incdredible sight at sunset Picture: GRAHAM MASTERSON

Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, at sunset Picture: JAY TEAREClacton-on-Sea, Essex, at sunset Picture: JAY TEARE

A single swan spotted at sunset in Dedham, close to the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: STEVE MICHELLA single swan spotted at sunset in Dedham, close to the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: STEVE MICHELL

The River Deben at sunset Picture: MATTHEW PERRINGThe River Deben at sunset Picture: MATTHEW PERRING

A stunning sunset was enjoyed by many EADT readers on Sunday. Here's how it looked in Aldeburgh as photographed by Martin Brenig-Jones Picture: MARTIN BRENIG-JONESA stunning sunset was enjoyed by many EADT readers on Sunday. Here's how it looked in Aldeburgh as photographed by Martin Brenig-Jones Picture: MARTIN BRENIG-JONES

St Michael's Church in Oulton, Lowestoft, at sunset Picture: ROBIN KEIGHTLEYSt Michael's Church in Oulton, Lowestoft, at sunset Picture: ROBIN KEIGHTLEY

The Orwell Estuary last night, when Emma took her two dogs for a walk on the shoreline Picture: EMMA CHENERYThe Orwell Estuary last night, when Emma took her two dogs for a walk on the shoreline Picture: EMMA CHENERY

Mark caught this moment in Redgrave as his father and father-in-law watched the sunset Picture: MARK ASHMark caught this moment in Redgrave as his father and father-in-law watched the sunset Picture: MARK ASH

Even Suffolk resident and broadcaster Emma Freud shared a photograph of the skyline on Instagram.

Hollesley at sunset Picture: DAVID BUTLERHollesley at sunset Picture: DAVID BUTLER

Dexter the horse was more interested in dinner than the sunset on December 29 Picture: NATALIE BROUGH-DARBYDexter the horse was more interested in dinner than the sunset on December 29 Picture: NATALIE BROUGH-DARBY

Felixstowe docks at sunset Picture: LONDON LAITFelixstowe docks at sunset Picture: LONDON LAIT

Burgate, in the north of Suffolk, at sunset on December 29 Picture: YVETTE TAYLORBurgate, in the north of Suffolk, at sunset on December 29 Picture: YVETTE TAYLOR

Landguard Fort, Felixstowe at sunset Picture: PAUL MANNIONLandguard Fort, Felixstowe at sunset Picture: PAUL MANNION

Mildenhall at sunset Picture: KATE CHILVERSMildenhall at sunset Picture: KATE CHILVERS

Sudbury at sunset Picture: BOO EDWARDSSudbury at sunset Picture: BOO EDWARDS

We asked you to send in your best sunset photographs - and hundreds of you submitted pictures for our gallery.

Thorpe Morieux at sunset, taken from Tristan's garden Picture: TRISTAN PEPPERThorpe Morieux at sunset, taken from Tristan's garden Picture: TRISTAN PEPPER

Halesworth at sunset Picture: SARAH LABATHalesworth at sunset Picture: SARAH LABAT

The sunset as seen from Princes Street in Ipswich on December 29 Picture: REECE ROBINSONThe sunset as seen from Princes Street in Ipswich on December 29 Picture: REECE ROBINSON

Needham Lake at sunset Picture: KERRY CHERLTONNeedham Lake at sunset Picture: KERRY CHERLTON

Houghton at sunset on December 29 Picture: GRAHAM WYNNEHoughton at sunset on December 29 Picture: GRAHAM WYNNE

Sunset over homes in Stowmarket last night Picture: GEMMA ASHFORDSunset over homes in Stowmarket last night Picture: GEMMA ASHFORD

Great Finborough at sunset Picture: RONNI GLADDENGreat Finborough at sunset Picture: RONNI GLADDEN

This picture was taken as the sun set in Bedfield, Suffolk Picture: MIRANDA COURTEENThis picture was taken as the sun set in Bedfield, Suffolk Picture: MIRANDA COURTEEN

We sorted through and picked a collection from across Suffolk and Essex - did yours make it into this story?

Southwold was lit orange at sunset last night Picture: JADE SPOONER-KARGOTISSouthwold was lit orange at sunset last night Picture: JADE SPOONER-KARGOTIS

Felixstowe docks at sunset Picture: SAM BOLGERFelixstowe docks at sunset Picture: SAM BOLGER

Katy snapped this photo in Hartest, west Suffolk, as the sun was setting Picture: KATY ROBERTSONKaty snapped this photo in Hartest, west Suffolk, as the sun was setting Picture: KATY ROBERTSON

Light reflecting in the puddles of a field in Thornham Magna at sunset Picture: EMMA BURLEYLight reflecting in the puddles of a field in Thornham Magna at sunset Picture: EMMA BURLEY

The sunset as seen in Stoke Park, Ipswich, on December 29 Picture: CHLOE SPITERIThe sunset as seen in Stoke Park, Ipswich, on December 29 Picture: CHLOE SPITERI

Andrew captured this moment close to the village of Beaumont, Essex Picture: ANDREW CABLEAndrew captured this moment close to the village of Beaumont, Essex Picture: ANDREW CABLE

A sunset just behind the Ark, currently in place on the Ipswich waterfront Picture: ALISON PALMERA sunset just behind the Ark, currently in place on the Ipswich waterfront Picture: ALISON PALMER

Felixstowe beach at sunset Picture: SARAH PRESLEYFelixstowe beach at sunset Picture: SARAH PRESLEY

Suffolk is famous for its colourful sunsets, and skies of red, orange, yellow and even pink and purple were spotted around the county during the autumn.

Lynn captured this moment at sunset in Belstead Picture: LYNN STEWARTLynn captured this moment at sunset in Belstead Picture: LYNN STEWART

Glemsford at sunset on December 29 Picture: ALAN BROWNEGlemsford at sunset on December 29 Picture: ALAN BROWNE

Lakenheath at sunset Picture: RENE GONZALEZLakenheath at sunset Picture: RENE GONZALEZ

Sutton Hoo at sunset Picture: MARIA WHELANSutton Hoo at sunset Picture: MARIA WHELAN

Framsden at sunset Picture: DARREN ROGERSFramsden at sunset Picture: DARREN ROGERS

Henley at sunset on December 29 Picture: JENNY FAIRBURNHenley at sunset on December 29 Picture: JENNY FAIRBURN

Southwold Pier at sunset on December 29, 2019 Picture: ANGELA NOWAKSouthwold Pier at sunset on December 29, 2019 Picture: ANGELA NOWAK

- Want to share your photos with us? Email us at newsroom@archant.co.uk.

Clacton-on-Sea under a dark sky at sunset Picture: ANDREI CIOBOTARIClacton-on-Sea under a dark sky at sunset Picture: ANDREI CIOBOTARI

- READ MORE: The science behind Suffolk sunsets

Wherstead, on the east side of Ipswich, at sunset Picture: SANRI HARVEYWherstead, on the east side of Ipswich, at sunset Picture: SANRI HARVEY

Ingham, north of Bury St Edmunds, at sunset Picture: ELYSIA HARGREAVESIngham, north of Bury St Edmunds, at sunset Picture: ELYSIA HARGREAVES

Tony took this picture of the sunset facing towards Friston last night Picture: TONY MUNDENTony took this picture of the sunset facing towards Friston last night Picture: TONY MUNDEN

Copdock, just outside Ipswich, at sunset Picture: RACHAEL MUTCHCopdock, just outside Ipswich, at sunset Picture: RACHAEL MUTCH

This photo of the sunset was taken on Tuddenham Road in Ipswich Picture: KARIN KLOMPEThis photo of the sunset was taken on Tuddenham Road in Ipswich Picture: KARIN KLOMPE

Henley Rise, Wherstead, at sunset Picture: KATE WRIGHT-DAYHenley Rise, Wherstead, at sunset Picture: KATE WRIGHT-DAY

