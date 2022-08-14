Three supercars pulled over in village for having no front number plates
Published: 4:55 PM August 14, 2022
- Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
The drivers of three "very nice" supercars were pulled over in a Suffolk village for having no front number plates.
The McLaren, Ferrari and Audi were stopped in Barking, near Needham Market, this afternoon.
Posting on social media, Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "Road Casualty Reduction Team stopped three very nice supercars in Barking village today.
"As lovely as these cars are, they still require to display front number plates. Unfortunately, all three were failing to do so."