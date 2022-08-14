Three supercars pulled over in village for having no front number plates

The three supercars were pulled over this afternoon - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

The drivers of three "very nice" supercars were pulled over in a Suffolk village for having no front number plates.

The McLaren, Ferrari and Audi were stopped in Barking, near Needham Market, this afternoon.

Posting on social media, Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "Road Casualty Reduction Team stopped three very nice supercars in Barking village today.

#RCRT stopped three very nice supercars in Barking village today.

As lovely as these cars are, they still require to display front number plates, unfortunately all three were failing to do so. #1775 pic.twitter.com/zXNeKf9vRA — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) August 14, 2022

"As lovely as these cars are, they still require to display front number plates. Unfortunately, all three were failing to do so."