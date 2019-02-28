Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Shoppers raise money for sensory toys at hospital

28 February, 2019 - 11:13
Left to right: Emma Murrow, student nurse, Nita Fordham, paediatric sister, Jane Gunsman, Waitrose community matters champion Bury St Edmunds, and Emily Stannard, paediatric sister Picture: MY WISH CHARITY

Left to right: Emma Murrow, student nurse, Nita Fordham, paediatric sister, Jane Gunsman, Waitrose community matters champion Bury St Edmunds, and Emily Stannard, paediatric sister Picture: MY WISH CHARITY

Archant

Customers at Waitrose in Bury St Edmunds have helped to raise money for paediatric emergency department at West Suffolk Hospital.

A total of £538 was raised through the store’s community matters tokens scheme to purchase sensory toys in the children’s waiting area.

Each month the supermarket runs the scheme where £1,000 is split between three charities and shoppers get the opportunity to donate with a token after they pay.

Jane Gunsman, the store’s community matters champion, said they chose the department through the My WiSH Charity after paediatric sister Nita Fordham wrote to the store asking to be one of the charities to benefit from the scheme.

“The money is being targeted for the children’s A&E department after Nita wrote in to request if they could be part of the token scheme,” she said.

Sue Smith, fundraising manager, said: “We can’t thank Waitrose enough for this donation. It really will make a difference. And a huge thank you too to Nita for initiating the green token scheme in store.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

First new Greater Anglia Intercity style train passes through Ipswich

The first 12-car Intercity-style train travels through Ipswich on its way from the Channel Tunnel to Norwich. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA/NICK STRUGNELL

Ipswich tops list of urban wildlife hot-spots with over 3,000 species

Mabel the tawny owl in Christchurch Park Picture: Julie Kemp

An auction with a difference - fancy bidding on an Oompa Loompa or private DJ set?

Andrew last year got diagnosed with COPD and survived an almost fatal bout of sepsis. He's an avid walker and a couple of years ago met Ipswich cancer sufferer Jess who inspired him to do the London to Brighton walk/run challenge. Since then Jess has died (aged 14). He and Simon will be taking on a 100k walk in her honour in May, raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rock Barracks saved from closure as new bio-warfare team moves to Woodbridge

In 2015, the 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment marched through Woodbridge Market Hill to mark 10 years of being based just outside the town at Rock Barracks.

`Businesses want certainty, says Essex business leader

Suki Dulai, chief executive of Surya Foods, Harwich. Picture: COLIN JOLIFFE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists