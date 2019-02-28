Shoppers raise money for sensory toys at hospital

Left to right: Emma Murrow, student nurse, Nita Fordham, paediatric sister, Jane Gunsman, Waitrose community matters champion Bury St Edmunds, and Emily Stannard, paediatric sister Picture: MY WISH CHARITY Archant

Customers at Waitrose in Bury St Edmunds have helped to raise money for paediatric emergency department at West Suffolk Hospital.

A total of £538 was raised through the store’s community matters tokens scheme to purchase sensory toys in the children’s waiting area.

Each month the supermarket runs the scheme where £1,000 is split between three charities and shoppers get the opportunity to donate with a token after they pay.

Jane Gunsman, the store’s community matters champion, said they chose the department through the My WiSH Charity after paediatric sister Nita Fordham wrote to the store asking to be one of the charities to benefit from the scheme.

“The money is being targeted for the children’s A&E department after Nita wrote in to request if they could be part of the token scheme,” she said.

Sue Smith, fundraising manager, said: “We can’t thank Waitrose enough for this donation. It really will make a difference. And a huge thank you too to Nita for initiating the green token scheme in store.”