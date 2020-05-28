E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

LISTEN: The views of Suffolk school leaders as some pupils return on June 1

PUBLISHED: 18:41 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:41 28 May 2020

Suffolk school leaders have discussed the issues around pupils returning to school in our online Open House debate. Picture: PA Photo/JupiterImages Corporation.

Suffolk school leaders have discussed the issues around pupils returning to school in our online Open House debate. Picture: PA Photo/JupiterImages Corporation.

Changes to the way children are taught could continue into the next academic year as schools adapt to deal with coronavirus, Suffolk education leaders have said.

And with a degree of homeschooling looking set to continue for many pupils, it is essential they all have the necessary technology to learn remotely – so a “digital divide” does not open up.

These were among the issues discussed yesterday at this newspaper’s Open House online debate about the government’s proposals to bring pupils back to school from Monday.

Rebecca Leek, director of strategy at the Asset Education Trust, which runs 14 primary schools in Suffolk, and Anna Hennell James, chief executive of the Orwell Multi Academy Trust, and Graham White from the National Education Union were the expert panellists.

LISTEN: The EADT podcast about the return to school on June 1

They discussed the challenges of preparing schools for a new era where social distancing and different ways of working would transform the way children are taught – at least in the short term.

You may also want to watch:

And there was a warning that further ahead there could be a need for more learning at home – and that would require government support to ensure all youngsters had the computer equipment they needed.

Mrs Hennell James said that in terms of preparation this was a very busy time as staff were trying to ensure classrooms were ready to welcome back children while allowing space for social distancing.

Mrs Leek said she had become “checker in chief” as her schools were prepared. She said it was important that teachers felt the schools were a safe place because that would be projected to the children and in turn to their families.

Mr White warned that schools were returning too soon and without the necessary protection for children staff and families: “If they waited until June 15 there would be half the risk. If they waited until September there would be half the risk again.” He said he would not be sending his grandson, whom he is home schooling, back to school until September.

And they warned that while things might ease, it could be necessary for children to do more learning at home in the future as schooling changed.

Mrs Hennell James said: “There cannot be a digital divide, and we cannot rely on businesses to supply technology for children whose families’ cannot afford to provide it at home. We need to get government support for this.

“And that has to come through the schools. We know the pupils and the families that need this kind of support.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

LISTEN: The views of Suffolk school leaders as some pupils return on June 1

Suffolk school leaders have discussed the issues around pupils returning to school in our online Open House debate. Picture: PA Photo/JupiterImages Corporation.

Sex offender jailed for rape and child abuse images

Thomas Eastwood has been jailed for nine years Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Aldi submits plans for multi-million pound development which ‘could create 400 new jobs’

A CGI of the Aldi scheme at Suffolk Park, Bury St Edmunds Picture: ALDI/JAYNIC

Craft-loving grandmother creates face masks with ‘windows’ to help deaf people

67-year-old Wendy has been designing face masks with windows for people who have problems with their hearing. Picture: WENDY ROBERTS

Lockdown set to ease as Prime Minister says people can meet in gardens from next week

Boris Johnson said that households will be able to meet in gardens from Monday Picture: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire
Drive 24