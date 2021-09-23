News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Suffolk team win barbecue competition in London

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:09 PM September 23, 2021   
The Mighty Morphin Pork Arrangers using liquid nitrogen to prepare prize winning BBQ

The Mighty Morphin Pork Arrangers - Credit: A Passion to Inspire

A team from Suffolk beat some of best barbecue chefs in the country to win a competition in London. 

Chefs descended on the Signature Brewery in the capital on September 19 to compete in the Dingley Dell Dirty Dozen BBQ contest. 

The team title was taken by the Mighty Morphin Pork Arrangers, led by John Jackaman and Barney O’Connell, from the Suffolk-based Infusions Group. 

Their winning dishes were North Carolina smoked pork shoulder in a potato bun with coleslaw, vinegar sauce and homemade black pudding and a Suffolk apple crumble, treacle smoked bacon, vanilla ice cream and liquid nitrogen. 

The BBQ Judges

The Judges, including Dan Hawkins and Ed Gamble - Credit: A Passion to Inspire

The team was assisted by students Sam Paoli, and Paulo Dela Cruz and their lecturer Jeff Mason.  

A celebrity panel, which included Dan Hawkins from The Darkness and comedian Ed Gamble, were the judges for the competition. 

The food was sold to the public and together with a charity auction the event raised £6,000 for the Suffolk-based Over the Rainbow Children’s Charity. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Couple fear they will never sell home after A12 upgrade outside
  2. 2 Teen among two arrested in armed police incident
  3. 3 Jail for man who threatened to 'do a Raoul Moat' and kill police
  1. 4 Channel 4's Changing Rooms comes to Bury St Edmunds tonight
  2. 5 Suffolk man guilty of raping schoolgirl and facing jail sentence
  3. 6 'We have formed a successful partnership' - Morsy on his Evans reunion
  4. 7 The stats which put Bonne top of the League One charts and firmly on course for a very rare Ipswich Town milestone
  5. 8 Things to do in Suffolk this weekend with friends and family
  6. 9 Villagers call to stop 'hazardous' 5-week road closure with huge diversions
  7. 10 Suffolk coast named one of top UK destinations for autumn
Food and Drink
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stephen Miles, who is retiring from in-hand farming

Farming

Emotional moment as family decides to cease farming in-hand

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
A car which was taken without consent has crashed into the Tesco in Sudbury 

Suffolk Live

Man arrested after car crashes into supermarket sign

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Hall Street, Long Melford is flooded after heavy rain in Sudbury, Suffolk.

Suffolk Live

Flooding leaves main route through town 'impassable'

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Members of the public dispose of their garden waste at Foxhall Recycling Centre

New online booking system for Suffolk recycling centres

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon