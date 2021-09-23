Suffolk team win barbecue competition in London
- Credit: A Passion to Inspire
A team from Suffolk beat some of best barbecue chefs in the country to win a competition in London.
Chefs descended on the Signature Brewery in the capital on September 19 to compete in the Dingley Dell Dirty Dozen BBQ contest.
The team title was taken by the Mighty Morphin Pork Arrangers, led by John Jackaman and Barney O’Connell, from the Suffolk-based Infusions Group.
Their winning dishes were North Carolina smoked pork shoulder in a potato bun with coleslaw, vinegar sauce and homemade black pudding and a Suffolk apple crumble, treacle smoked bacon, vanilla ice cream and liquid nitrogen.
The team was assisted by students Sam Paoli, and Paulo Dela Cruz and their lecturer Jeff Mason.
A celebrity panel, which included Dan Hawkins from The Darkness and comedian Ed Gamble, were the judges for the competition.
The food was sold to the public and together with a charity auction the event raised £6,000 for the Suffolk-based Over the Rainbow Children’s Charity.
