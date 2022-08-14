Teddy Bears' picnic attracts 500 children for fun afternoon
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
Children went down to the woods and had a big surprise as volunteers dressed up as bears hosted a teddy bears' picnic in a Suffolk village.
Approximately 500 youngsters of around primary school age from Rendlesham and the surrounding area visited the village’s Jubilee Park on Sunday to enjoy a range of fun activities, including a bouncy castle, inflatable assault course and pole jousting.
The event also featured volunteers dressed as big brown bear and little white bear, while there was a reading by Sarah Jane Quick of the children’s story The Gruffalo and a Gruffalo-themed trail.
Sunday was the third time the picnic had been staged, funded with money from Rendlesham Parish Council.
The event’s co-ordinator Ellie Hutchinson said: “It is very hot and that has probably meant that we have not had as many visitors as we would like, but we have still had about 500 children in total and that can seem small because the event occupies quite a wide space.”