Teddy Bears' picnic attracts 500 children for fun afternoon

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 5:07 PM August 14, 2022
Children enjoy sweets handed out by the white bear at the teddy bear's picnic

Children enjoy sweets handed out by the white bear at the teddy bear's picnic - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Children went down to the woods and had a big surprise as volunteers dressed up as bears hosted a teddy bears' picnic in a Suffolk village. 

Darcie and Pheobe at the Teddy Bear's picnic

Darcie and Pheobe at the Teddy Bear's picnic - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Approximately 500 youngsters of around primary school age from Rendlesham and the surrounding area visited the village’s Jubilee Park on Sunday to enjoy a range of fun activities, including a bouncy castle, inflatable assault course and pole jousting. 

Robin and Rose Quinn at the Teddy Bear's picnic

Robin and Rose Quinn at the Teddy Bear's picnic - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The event also featured volunteers dressed as big brown bear and little white bear, while there was a reading by Sarah Jane Quick of the children’s story The Gruffalo and a Gruffalo-themed trail. 

An entertainer making balloon animals

An entertainer making balloon animals - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Sunday was the third time the picnic had been staged, funded with money from Rendlesham Parish Council.

Luna receives sweets from the white bear on Sunday

Luna receives sweets from the white bear on Sunday - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The event’s co-ordinator Ellie Hutchinson said: “It is very hot and that has probably meant that we have not had as many visitors as we would like, but we have still had about 500 children in total and that can seem small because the event occupies quite a wide space.”

The Gruffalo at the teddy bear's picnic

The Gruffalo at the teddy bear's picnic - Credit: Ella Wilkinson


Suffolk
East Suffolk News

