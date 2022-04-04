Go Ella! Cheerleader heads to US for championships

Ella Clark from Mildenhall will be competing with Casablanca at the Cheerleading World Championships in Florida - Credit: Paul Clark

A Suffolk teenager is set to compete against cheer teams from all over the world when she heads to the Cheerleading World Championships in America.

Ella Clark, from Mildenhall, will be flying out to Florida next week.

The 14-year-old has cheered since she was just five, and is currently part of the Casablanca cheerleading team based in Loughton, Essex.

Ella has been cheerleading since she was five and it has become a dream of hers to perform internationally - Credit: Paul Clark

The Suffolk teenager is the youngest member of the International Open Large Coed Level 6 team which competes all around the world.

The team will head to Florida after earning a spot through a competition held in the UK.

Hundreds of teams are expected to compete at the championships.

Ella said: “I have wanted to compete in Florida at the world competition since I was nine.

Ella has one multiple awards over the last few years, winning six this year already - Credit: Paul Clark

I am very excited as this will be my first time competing abroad and at the world championships, which has been my dream and has taken me years of hard work to get to.

“I first saw older athletes from the gym I was at, go and compete and to see them compete in front of all those people was amazing.

“My favourite part of cheer is stunting, that is where you show skills with someone in the air called a flyer. That is what I am, so one of the ones being thrown up in the air

Ella is the youngest member of Casablanca, and is the 'flyer' performing tricks in the air - Credit: Paul Clark

I love the atmosphere of the competitions but most importantly my team mates, we are like one big family.

“It won't be a holiday whilst we are out there however, as we have a full training programme, a showcase with all the teams from the UK and the 3-day competition.

“We do get one day in Disney World though which will be great as I have never been.”

Ella has won many competitions over the years and has already won 6 tournaments this year.

Due to cheer not being recognised as a sport in the UK, and therefore not being eligible to get grants, each member of the squad needs to find their own way to get to the Sunshine State, with fundraising being the most common way.

Ella started fundraising last year and is now just £300 away from reaching the £2,500 target needed to get to Florida.

She has recently held an Easter egg raffle, where over 250 Easter eggs were donated for the raffle with everyone getting a prize from it.

Ella has donated 100 Easter eggs to the children's ward at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge - Credit: Paul Clark

She has given the remaining 100 Easter eggs to the children’s ward at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Paul Clark, Ella’s father, said: “As parents we are extremely proud of Ella as we are all our children."

Ella, a current member of the police cadets, started with Casablanca in 2020, in the height of the pandemic, and as such, ended up doing four one-hour training sessions over zoom, taking over the Clark living room.

Mr Clark said: “It showed her determination and commitment to keep in shape, and push herself towards the worlds team which has always been her dream, and has now paid off.

“As her dad I spend hours every week sat in the car whilst she is in training and many hours driving up and down the country and in hotels just to watch her do what she loves doing and to see the smile on her face."

Ella finished by adding: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, I might never get this chance again, but I would, in the future, love to compete for my country with Team England.”

To help Ella achieve her dream, you can donate here.