15-year-old achieve dream by representing country at world karate competition

Isaac Moore will represent England at the Junior Karate World Championships in Chile next month. Picture: EMMA MOORE Archant

A Suffolk youngster is set to take on the world after being selected to represent England in an international karate competition next month.

15-year-old Isaac Moore from Stowmarket has been picked by England Karate Federation selectors to travel to Chile in South America to represent his country in the Junior World Championships in October.

The youngster took up combat sports at the age of four, mastering two disciplines on his way to national recognition.

He started out training in kickboxing at Elite Results in Needham Market before moving onto Blackwell Academy in Ipswich, achieving a brown belt by seven and black belt by nine.

After mastering kickboxing, Isaac shifted his attention to Karate, becoming a black belt aged 14 after training five or six days a week for five years, becoming the only martial art student in the Southeast to achieve to black belts in two difference disciplines.

The Stowmarket High School student was then selected to fight and train with English Korean Karate Association (EKKA) and the England Team coach - Paul Harris, and was later picked to fight and compete for the EKKA Competition team. In June, Isaac achieved one of his main goals, being given the nod to represent his country at international level.

"I can't get over it at the moment," he said.

"I was just in shock when I found out. I've worked hard for it and it will be great to compete in Chile."

Before the competition, Isaac will continue to train, twice a week with EKKA and 3 days per week with Blackwell Academy, but his ambitions do not stop with the championship in Chile.

He now has his sights set on representing Team GB in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

His mum Emma says that the her son deserves the spot on the England team.

"He trains five or six times a week and works really hard," she said.

"He is going to fly out with the team and stay there for about a week while competing. Who knows, maybe he could go to the Olympics. If he wins in Chile you never know."

The championship will begin on October 23 in the Chilean capital, Santiago.

Both junior and under 21s competitors will fight it out to be crowned the best in the world.

