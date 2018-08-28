Rain

Rain

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Teenage girls found after days missing

PUBLISHED: 22:39 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 22:39 05 February 2019

The two girls have been found safe and well. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The two girls have been found safe and well. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Two teenage girls from Suffolk have been found safe and well after not returning home from school last week.

Ayonda Gasela and Karma Stoneham, both aged 16 and from the Mildenhall area, were last seen on Friday, February 1 after school by a friend who said the pair were heading to London.

Ms Gasela was first reported missing on February 2 and Ms Stoneham was reported the following day.

They have both now been found by Suffolk Police.

Officers would like to thank the public for their assistance.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New initiative means Suffolk is leading the charge when it comes to electric vehicle power

Founder and CEO of EO Charging, Charlie Jardine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Impressive Bury hit five goals to sink Witham Town

Bury Town centre-half Kyran Clements (No. 6) and striker Cemal Ramadan prepare to threaten from another corner. The Bues were 3-0 up by half-time against Witham. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Tributes paid to ‘passionate light aircraft flyer’ killed in tragic crash

Stuart Penfold, who was killed when the light aircraft he was flying crash on Sunday Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE

‘We all have duty to protect children from online dangers’

Safer Internet Day conference at the University of Suffolk. Left to right: Tim Holder, Suffolk Community Foundation; Paul Maskall, cyber security and privacy consultan; Professor Emma Bond, Director of Research, University of Suffolk; Professor Steven Furnell, University of Plymouth; Penny Tyndale-Hardy, Farlingaye High School; Professor Andy Phippen, University of Plymouth; Vicki Green, Marie Collins Foundation Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ed Sheeran’s favourite chippy proud to represent Framlingham

Inci Korkmaz, Director of Framlingham Fish Bar, with her cousin outside the shop. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists