Teenage girls found after days missing
PUBLISHED: 22:39 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 22:39 05 February 2019
Archant
Two teenage girls from Suffolk have been found safe and well after not returning home from school last week.
Ayonda Gasela and Karma Stoneham, both aged 16 and from the Mildenhall area, were last seen on Friday, February 1 after school by a friend who said the pair were heading to London.
Ms Gasela was first reported missing on February 2 and Ms Stoneham was reported the following day.
They have both now been found by Suffolk Police.
Officers would like to thank the public for their assistance.
