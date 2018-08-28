Teenage girls found after days missing

The two girls have been found safe and well. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Two teenage girls from Suffolk have been found safe and well after not returning home from school last week.

Ayonda Gasela and Karma Stoneham, both aged 16 and from the Mildenhall area, were last seen on Friday, February 1 after school by a friend who said the pair were heading to London.

Ms Gasela was first reported missing on February 2 and Ms Stoneham was reported the following day.

They have both now been found by Suffolk Police.

Officers would like to thank the public for their assistance.