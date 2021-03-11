Published: 5:30 AM March 11, 2021

Grace Van Baaren has been interested in modelling from a very young age - Credit: Grace Van Baaren

Grace Van Baaren, from Suffolk is "absolutely thrilled" to have been signed by the international modelling agency Storm Models who work with the likes of Michael Bublé, Julianne Moore and Monica Bellucci.

Since moving to East Anglia from London in 2017 the 14-year-old has become increasingly interested in beauty pageants.

She has previously been crowned Little Miss Suffolk and also came third in the Miss Teen UK competition in 2018.

Grace's mum, Sian Van Baaren, said that this is a great opportunity but plans to keep her daughter level headed.

She said: "We are very excited and I think it is a wonderful opportunity for her and I am also very keen that she keeps her feet on the ground and that she doesn’t think that suddenly come 16 she is going to be off to Milan, New York or Paris.

“It has been an amazing journey for her and I think lockdown has provided that focus for her to think right I am really going to go for this.

“We often have to pinch ourselves and think God, that it is really unbelievable."

Alongside her school work Grace now also regularly attends photo shoots with her new agency to increase her portfolio and experience.

Grace's dad, Richard Van Baaren, said that since winning the competitions she has seen a lot of interest from modelling agencies.

He added: "Grace grew up a beautiful child and has just been consistently pretty.

"She did a little bit of child modelling when we lived in London but nothing too excessive as we are keen that she gets a good education.

"During lockdown, and now 14, Grace was asked to visit quite a few modelling agencies in London and I often accompanied her.

"Eventually, despite interest from across the board, she decided that she liked the people from Storm Models and signed with them."