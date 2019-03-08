Teenager branded 'aggressive and violent' after stabbing two men

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk teenager who stabbed two men as they walked home from a night out has been branded a "mindless thug" by a judge.

Sentencing 18-year-old Jon-Lee Ford to 18 months detention in a young offender's institution Judge Rupert Overbury said: "You went out armed with a knife and you boasted about it to other people."

He said Ford had a number of previous convictions for violence and he described him as a "mindless thug" and as an "aggressive and violent" young man

Judge Overburt said Ford had punched one of his victims in the face before stabbing him and had stabbed his friend but fortunately the injuries weren't serious.

"Almost every day in this court I am dealing with either knife or knife related crime predominantly involving young people like you. Unless the message gets through to your age group that carrying and the use of a knife is completely unacceptable the sentences passed will be necessarily deterrent," said the judge.

Ford, of Peters Meadows, Mendlesham Road, Cotton, admitted two offences of assault causing actual bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon.

Michael Crimp, prosecuting at Ipswich Crown Court said Jordan Warby and Shaun Cable, who are in their 20s, had been walking through Stowmarket towards Stowupland at 4am after a night out in January.

A car containing Ford had stopped near the junction with Creeting Road and a man had got out of the passenger door and Ford had climbed out of the sunroof.

The man who got out of the passenger door of the car approached Mr Warby and said: "Do you know who I am. I'm a big man around here."

Ford had then punched Mr Warby in the face with a clenched fist causing him to stumble backwards.

Mr Warby then noticed Ford was standing one metre away from him holding a kitchen knife.

After Ford and the other man left the area Mr Cable showed Mr Warby a small wound on his left arm and when Mr Warby looked at his arm he found a small wound on his right arm which had pierced his jacket.

Tom Worden for Ford said his client didn't have a clear recollection of what happened but accepted it had been cowardly to use a knife.

He said Ford had mental health issues and had expressed remorse for what he'd done.