Meet the teens that 'make Suffolk proud' after going extra mile in Covid

Published: 4:30 PM August 20, 2021

Teenagers across Suffolk who went the extra mile to stamp out hate crime and make positive contributions to their communities throughout Covid have been named.

The first Suffolk Hope awards were announced earlier this year to celebrate young people who have helped tackle hate crime in the county during the pandemic.

Schools and other members of the community put forward a list of youngsters who deserved recognition for their efforts.

A judging panel consisting of Suffolk police, Suffolk County Council, Suffolk Hate Crime Network and other organisations has now confirmed the winners of the inaugural Hope awards.

Overall Hope winner - Phoebe Maddever

Phoebe, head girl at Finborough School near Stowmarket, was recognised for acting as a mentor for students and listening to the needs of the school community.

After having a conversation with a girl who showed her a photoshopped picture on Instagram of a woman with an unrealistic body shape, Phoebe decided she wanted to run a wellbeing programme for senior girls.

This took the form of five sessions and told the students about body shapes and sizes.

Phoebe also touched on the impact social media has on defining what a realistic body shape looks like.

Respect and Kindness winners

Ralfs Knesis, Ipswich Academy - Key Stage 3

Ralfs Knesis was named as one of the Respect and Kindness winners - Credit: Suffolk police

Ralfs helped another student when they were being bullied and introduced them to new friends.

This in turn has helped the student grow in confidence, and they now feel supported by Ralfs.

Daniel Marshall, King Edward CEVC Upper School, Bury St Edmunds - Key Stage 4

Daniel helped deliver the Lawshall parish magazine when the Covid outbreak hit and left many neighbours isolating at home.

Daniel's work ensured residents kept up-to-date with all the news and support that was available amid the pandemic.

Teamwork winners

Year 9 students at Northgate High School, Ipswich - Key Stage 3

The Northgate High School students who were named Teamwork winners - Credit: Suffolk police

The Year 9 students have worked on projects to reshape the school curriculum to ensure it reflects, celebrates and values the diversity of the students.

They worked with Suffolk police on tackling hate crime and also helped mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Mia Scowen, Sapphire Beard-Griffith and Tallulah Ironmonger at Royal Hospital School, Holbrook - Key Stage 4 - Year 11

Tallulah Ironmonger, Sapphire Beard-Griffith, Mia Scowen of Royal Hospital School - Credit: Suffolk police

The three Year 11 students wrote letters on behalf of the Rural Coffee Caravan, which were delivered to those who were isolated, elderly or vulnerable.

The Cup of Correspondence service was also officially launched later in the year, allowing the project to continue.

Determination winners

Chloe Stammers, Bungay High School - Key Stage 3

Bungay High School's Chloe Stammers with teacher Mrs Li - Credit: Suffolk police

Year 8 student Chloe was nominated for not letting cystic fibrosis and scoliosis deter her work ethic.

She was proactive in raising awareness and planning the Loud and Clear campaign, which focusses on sexual abuse, assault, discrimination and violence and the response in school.

Grace Secker, Thomas Gainsborough School, Great Cornard - Key Stage 3

Thomas Gainsborough School's Grace Secker with Nel, who nominated her - Credit: Suffolk police

Despite suffering from a brain tumour, Grace has always been checking on her friends, is always smiling and never complains.

Grace is also described as being a role model and an inspiration by her peers.

Alicia Stewart, Northgate High School, Ipswich - Key Stage 4

Determination winner Alicia Stewart (right), of Northgate High School, with Violet James - Credit: Suffolk police

Year 12 student Alicia has helped set up the school's food bank, which has delivered more than 600 parcels to the community.

She maintained her hard-working efforts even while remote learning at home.

Diversity winner

The Northgate Diversity and Community Group, Northgate High School, Ipswich

The Northgate High School students praised for championing diversity - Credit: Suffolk police

The group has been praised for producing a resource to support staff, students and parents in understanding LGBTQ+ language and history.

As part of the work, they produced an LGBTQ+ Language Toolkit which they worked on for months, conducting extensive research and working on it on top of their A-Level studies.

Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said: "I am honoured to have been involved in the judging of the Suffolk Hope Awards.

"Celebrating achievement is important to us all but I think it’s particularly important to celebrate the achievement of young people making a positive difference in our communities.

"There is so much good work being done by young people right across the county and this often goes unnoticed. The Suffolk Hope awards are a fantastic opportunity for us to herald some of the outstanding young people we know and admire.

"The awards reflect determination, team work, diversity, respect and kindness which are important qualities and it was heart-warming to hear so many fantastic examples in the nominations.

"I’d like to congratulate all the winners and everyone who was nominated, you really do make Suffolk proud."







