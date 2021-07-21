Tesco store's tribute to popular Geoffrey, 35, who died of cancer

Published: 11:26 AM July 21, 2021

Popular member of staff Geoffrey Siango, who died of cancer aged 35 - Credit: My WiSH Charity

Tesco's Newmarket store has paid a moving tribute to a store colleague who died of cancer.

Avid Chelsea fan Geoffrey Siango, who worked in the fruit and veg section, was a popular member of staff at the Fordham Road store before his tragic death in April.

Left to right, Rachel Aylott, grocery lead manager, Sam Youtzy, customer assistant, Nicola Collis, fresh lead manager, Zara Reynolds-Peirce, community champion, and Becky Reville, produce manager - Credit: My WiSH Charity

To pay tribute to him, staff members Becky Reville, Nicola Collis, Rachel Aylott and Sam Youtzy dressed in Chelsea's blue and white colours for a day of activities which included a tombola and raffle.

They raised £1,075.93 for the My WiSH Charity, which supports West Suffolk Hospital.

The money will benefit the Macmillan unit at the Bury St Edmunds hospital.

Zara Reynolds-Peirce, the store's community champion, said: "We wanted to do something for the hospital and in memory of Geoffrey and raise money for the hospital’s cancer unit.

"It was incredible to raise that amount of money in one day. A lot of people come into the store and everyone loved the tombola and raffle and it’s a really good way to generate the money.

“Everyone dressed up in blue and white, and it was a great day.”

Sally Daniels, My WiSH Charity fundraising manager, said: “It was a pleasure to meet everyone and to be able to thank them in person for their hard work.

"This money will make such a difference to cancer patients across west Suffolk."