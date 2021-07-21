News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Tesco store's tribute to popular Geoffrey, 35, who died of cancer

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 11:26 AM July 21, 2021   
Popular Tesco member of staff Geoffrey Siango, who died of cancer aged 35

Popular member of staff Geoffrey Siango, who died of cancer aged 35 - Credit: My WiSH Charity

Tesco's Newmarket store has paid a moving tribute to a store colleague who died of cancer.

Avid Chelsea fan Geoffrey Siango, who worked in the fruit and veg section, was a popular member of staff at the Fordham Road store before his tragic death in April.

Staff at Tesco in Newmarket have raised more than £1,000 in memory of a former colleague

Left to right, Rachel Aylott, grocery lead manager, Sam Youtzy, customer assistant, Nicola Collis, fresh lead manager, Zara Reynolds-Peirce, community champion, and Becky Reville, produce manager - Credit: My WiSH Charity

To pay tribute to him, staff members Becky Reville, Nicola Collis, Rachel Aylott and Sam Youtzy dressed in Chelsea's blue and white colours for a day of activities which included a tombola and raffle. 

They raised £1,075.93 for the My WiSH Charity, which supports West Suffolk Hospital.

The money will benefit the Macmillan unit at the Bury St Edmunds hospital. 

Zara Reynolds-Peirce, the store's community champion, said: "We wanted to do something for the hospital and in memory of Geoffrey and raise money for the hospital’s cancer unit.

"It was incredible to raise that amount of money in one day. A lot of people come into the store and everyone loved the tombola and raffle and it’s a really good way to generate the money.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk gastropub closes after positive Covid case
  2. 2 First look at the iconic Ipswich images going up on the Cobbold Stand
  3. 3 Town to pursue other targets with Crooks set for Boro
  1. 4 Distressed dog left in 'sweatbox' car at Co-op
  2. 5 Nine best signings made by Ipswich Town's League One rivals
  3. 6 West Suffolk Hospital records first death of Covid patient in four months
  4. 7 'We'd welcome him with open arms' - Detmer on potential of Sheeran investment
  5. 8 Two new hospital deaths recorded in Suffolk
  6. 9 Person injured in crash on A143 near prison
  7. 10 What to do if you get 'pinged' by the NHS Covid app

“Everyone dressed up in blue and white, and it was a great day.”

Sally Daniels, My WiSH Charity fundraising manager, said: “It was a pleasure to meet everyone and to be able to thank them in person for their hard work.

"This money will make such a difference to cancer patients across west Suffolk."

Charity News
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mark Ashton has vowed to make improvements to Portman Road

Football

'A Portman Road to be proud of' - Ashton's vow to improve home of Blues

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Jack Walden with pregnant Jessica Walden

'Not ready to let her go' - Funeral set for mum who died after giving birth

Amy Peckham-Driver

Author Picture Icon
Lee Evans scored a free-kick for Ipswich Town at Fulham

Football | Video

Watch Town midfielder Evans' superb free-kick goal at Fulham

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Cedar Court near Alderton in Suffolk is up for sale for £3.75m

Look inside the most expensive home on the market in Suffolk

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus