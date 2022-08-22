Thank you! County voices appreciation for fire crews after heatwaves

Community leaders from across Suffolk have thanked the county's fire crews who have worked "tirelessly" battling blazes sparked by the heatwaves of the past two months.

Fire crews have been called to more than 1,300 incidents since the beginning of July this year. More than 600 of these incidents were blazes in the open.

Firefighters – both full-time and retained – have been sent to field fires from Brandon to Chelmondiston in temperatures of up to 39C.

Some part-time crews have worked "at incidents for 12, 14, 16 hours over an evening or day and night, and then going to work the next day", the Suffolk Fire Brigade Union said.

Firefighters after a blaze in Bentley - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Jon Lacey, chief fire officer at the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "The past couple of months have been incredibly challenging for our service, with our firefighters tackling incidents in extreme temperatures, our control room taking an exceptional number of calls and our management team working tirelessly to ensure that we could attend incidents even when our resources were significantly stretched.

“I’d like to thank all my colleagues, including those working behind the scenes maintaining our fire engines or providing business support – it really has been a team effort. I’m also grateful to the employers of our on-call firefighters who have been of real help by releasing their employees during peak periods of demand.

“Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has been humbled by the outpouring of public support that we have received recently and would ask that residents continue to assist us by remaining fire safety aware during the dry conditions and warmer weather.”

This newspaper has asked a variety of Suffolk's community leaders for messages of thanks to fire crews. Their responses are below.

Peter Aldous, Waveney MP

While the hot weather has showcased the leisure offer on the beach in Lowestoft, on the Suffolk Broads and in the market towns, it has placed enormous pressures on the emergency services – not least the county's firefighters who have been on high alert working around the clock in challenging and dangerous situations. We owe them an enormous debt of gratitude.

Jo Churchill, Bury St Edmunds MP

From speaking to several constituents who have sadly been affected by recent fires, I want to convey my thanks and appreciation for the hard work, resilience and diligence Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has demonstrated in response to this summer’s extreme weather.

Without the efforts of members of Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, who have acted with professionalism, kindness and speed, the impact would have been so much greater. They have been exemplary, and their efforts mean an enormous amount to the communities they serve.

Firefighters tackled a large field fire in Bentley - Credit: John Boyle

Tom Hunt, Ipswich MP

Both myself and my constituents are hugely grateful for the work carried out by fire crews to keep us safe. It’s been worrying to see these fires breaking out. It’s certainly not something we’re used to, but it is reassuring to know that the dedicated and highly professional Suffolk fire crews have been on hand to keep us safe – like they always are.

Suzie Morley, leader of Mid Suffolk District Council

I would like to express my thanks and praise to our Fire service for their work during the heatwave, keeping our residents and communities safe.

Steve Gallant, leader of East Suffolk Council

I have nothing but the highest admiration and gratitude for the tireless effort repeatedly shown by firefighters during this exceptionally hot summer.

As a former police inspector, I know how selflessly our emergency service staff work to keep us safe – and due to the recent spell of extreme weather, our firefighters have been asked to fulfil their duties in even more challenging circumstances than usual.

We live in a particularly rural area and I know that farmers have been extremely worried about the risk of field fires, on top of concerns about dry crop growing conditions, and I commend our fire and rescue service for responding so decisively when called upon in such intense heat.

Firefighters were called to the 15-acre field fire in High Street, Thorndon earlier this month. - Credit: John Foxcroft

Caroline Cavill, from Suffolk NFU

Farmers in Suffolk are extremely appreciative of the efforts of Suffolk Fire and Rescue over recent weeks, when extreme weather conditions have exacerbated field fires.

Full-time and retained crews have worked hard to manage fires across the county, in unprecedented weather conditions, and have, due to their efforts reduced further damage to crops, and the surrounding environment

Andrew Reid, cabinet member for Public Health and Public Protection at Suffolk County Council

I am immensely proud of Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service for having the foresight to put plans in place to ensure that they could continue to serve our communities efficiently and effectively during the recent heatwaves.

This planning has enabled our firefighters to tackle over 300 field fires last month, compared to only 73 of these fires in July 2021, without compromising their ability to attend other incidents such as road traffic collisions or house fires.

Like many of our county’s residents, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all our fire staff who have gone above and beyond to protect Suffolk in the most adverse of firefighting conditions. Their dedication has stopped wildfires from spreading further in our beloved open spaces and prevented damage to neighbouring homes and businesses.

Fire crews at the scene of a huge fire that broke out in Knodishall. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Andrew Stringer, leader of the opposition at Suffolk County Council

As the effects of climate change become ever more frequent, our fire services have been given a huge challenge and, along with community support, our fire service has risen to that challenge. But unless we take climate change seriously, the recent emergencies will become commonplace.

John Ward, leader of Babergh District Council

I would like to take the opportunity to say thank you to our Fire service for their work during the heatwave protecting both our residents and our landscape.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner

I’d like to personally thank Suffolk’s firefighters who have worked tirelessly in sweltering temperatures to tackle the blazes we have experienced lately. They do a fantastic job, as do all our emergency services, putting their own lives at risk to protect us.

Let’s continue to support them by doing our bit to keep us all safe. We can all still clearly see the impact of the weather in our parched and arid gardens, parks and countryside so I would implore everyone to take extra care not to do anything which may ignite a fire.

The thought that someone could take advantage of this extraordinary situation to start a fire intentionally is inconceivable to me, so I urge everyone to consider the devastating, and potentially fatal, consequences of starting a fire and heed the prevention advice.

Fire crews battle a straw bale blaze in Stuston near Diss last week. - Credit: ALEX WOOD/@A3W1301

