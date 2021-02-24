News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

East Anglian theatres look for early summer re-opening

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Clarke

Published: 7:00 PM February 24, 2021   
The New Wolsey sporting its new signage as part of the redevelopment of its cafe/bar and foyer.

The New Wolsey sporting its new signage as part of the redevelopment of its cafe/bar and foyer. The theatre is starting a recruitment campaign prior ro re-opening. - Credit: New Wolsey Theatre

With theatres able to re-open with limited capacity audiences from mid-May East Anglia’s playhouses are looking to dust the seats, fire-up the follow-spots and welcome back audiences hungry for some live entertainment.

The New Wolsey Theatre, Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds and the Colchester Mercury have all got preparations underway but remain cautious as to when they will be able to welcome full-houses again.

Sue Lawther-Brown, of the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich, said that a date when they would welcome audiences back inside the auditorium was still to be decided but they hoped to stage some outdoor performances, in the new Theatre Square between the main building and the new NW2 building, in the early summer.

Some of these performances maybe staged at lunchtime and she hoped that many could be free, although the exact details have yet to be worked out. “We are hopeful that these will be in June/July time but it all needs to be really nailed down.

“Once we can throw those doors open to NW2, you’ll see a big difference in the range of what we can offer.”

You may also want to watch:

She added that work is continuing on a possible summer programme and plans are already underway for an autumn season which may include a home-grown musical.

The Theatre Royal. Bury St Edmunds is opening on May 20 with a new production of Around The World in 80 Days

The Theatre Royal. Bury St Edmunds is opening on May 20 with a new production of Around The World in 80 Days - Credit: Theatre Royal

Julie Cole, from Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds, said that the theatre is looking to re-open its doors on May 20 with their own production of Around the World in 80 Days, helmed by new artistic director Owen Calvert-Lyons. The first eight weeks of the season is likely to have restricted audience numbers so socially distanced seating plans can be implemented.

Most Read

  1. 1 Storms uncover another large Suffolk shipwreck
  2. 2 Hair salon and cocktail bar opening new Suffolk site as demand 'goes bananas'
  3. 3 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-0 win at Hull City
  1. 4 Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts
  2. 5 'It's a step in the right direction' - Lambert on spirited 1-0 win at Hull
  3. 6 A140 closed this weekend to connect road to new roundabout
  4. 7 Former Ipswich bank premises snapped up
  5. 8 Hull City 0-1 Ipswich Town: Norwood wins it as Blues produce their best to beat Tigers
  6. 9 What are the latest Covid infection rates in Suffolk and Essex?
  7. 10 Matchday Recap: Impressive win for Blues at Hull

It is hoped that they will be able to welcome back capacity audiences in late June. More details including booking information will be released in the coming weeks.

Because of ongoing redevelopment work, Colchester’s Mercury Theatre has been closed longer for 18 months, six months longer than most other East Anglian theatres

After an ambitious £10m transformation programme, executive producer Tracey Childs and executive director, Steve Mannix, are anxious for the theatre to re-open its doors and for audiences to get a look at what the ‘Mercury Rising’ campaign has achieved.

“The timeline laid out by the government means that we can now begin confirming our exciting plans and arrangements to unveil our stunning new building. We look forward to welcoming the community to the Mercury from late spring, to relax in and enjoy our new café and bar and be some of the first to experience our new range of activities for the community.

In the meantime, we are firming up our programme from the summer, but audiences can look forward to a spectacular return to our stages.”

We have also approached Eastern Angles and DanceEast for comment.

Theatre

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has been backed publicly by owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX

Football | Opinion

North Stander: Is it possible that Evans hasn't sacked Lambert because...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Undated handout photo issued by Cancer Research UK of 27-year-old hospital worker Bethan Goodey, who

Suffolk hospital worker recovers after 'ticking time bomb' cancer diagnosis

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Bury St Edmunds Rachael Bond died following a crash in February

Family pays tribute to loving mother-of-five who died following crash

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The A12 Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft.

Motorists face 25-mile diversions with roads set to be closed

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus