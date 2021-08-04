7 things to do in Suffolk this weekend

Published: 6:00 PM August 4, 2021

Suffolk has some great things to do this weekend from Ipswich Town FC's first game of the season to Lego creations.

These are some of the great events taking place over the summer holiday break from Saturday, August 7 to Sunday, August 8.

1) Discover some awesome Lego creations in Ipswich

Lego artist Warren Elsmore and his team are showcasing their brilliant creations at a free event at The Hold on Ipswich Waterfront.

Visitors to the Brick History exhibition also simultaneously stop to build their own replica of a Suffolk landmark out of bricks.

Where: The Hold, Ipswich, IP4 1LN

When: Saturday, August 7 on in 30 minute slots from 10am to 3.30pm

Price: Free but for more see ticketsource.co.uk/suffolk-archives/brick-history-exhibition.

Parking: To access The Hold car park is through the university car park so you need to ensure you are in the area marked for The Hold before parking.

Maximum stay in The Hold car park is three hours and a pay and display ticket must be bought from one of its machines on arrival, or via the Ringo app (code 21854).

The Lego graffiti wall at the Brick History exhibition which is in Ipswich at the moment - Credit: Archant

2) Watch Ipswich Town's first game of the season

Paul Cook's new-look side is opening their League One campaign at Portman Road to Morecambe.

Fans aged 11 and over will have to provide proof of having two Covid jabs or a negative lateral flow test to gain entry.

The match will be the Blues' first competitive game in front of any supporters since December last year.

Where: Ipswich Town FC. Portman Rd, Ipswich IP1 2BP

When: Saturday, August 7 at 3pm.

Price: Tickets starting at £20, see more here itfc.co.uk/tickets/.

Parking: There is no official stadium car park, but there are places to park on Portman Road, on West End Road and at the railway station

3) Check out some classic cars in Felixstowe

Felixstowe Museum is hosting its Classic Car Display between 11am and 3.30pm this Sunday.

It's a free event at Landguard Point is being hosted by the Suffolk Vehicle Enthusiasts Club.

Where: Felixstowe Museum, Viewpoint Road, Felixstowe, IP11 3TW

When: Sunday, August 8 from 11am to 4pm.

Price: This event is free however the usual admission charges to the museum apply, £3 for adults and £1 for children over three.

Parking: Parking adjacent to the museum

4) See how seaside town has been taken over by the 'yarn bomb' craze

Felixstowe is among the east Suffolk towns to embrace the 'yarn bombing' phenomenon after a tourist trail of knitted characters was set up.

The designs will be part of the Felix the Seagull and Friends trail throughout the school holidays.

Starting from Felixstowe railway station, the trail runs through the seafront, ending at the Visit Felixstowe Tourist Information Centre beach hut.

Where: Felixstowe train station, Railway Approach, IP11 9UD

When: Throughout the summer holidays.

Price: Free

Parking: Ample parking in Felixstowe

Families are being asked to spot Felix the Seagull and Friends - Credit: Visit Felixstowe

5) Opera in the Park

Opera returns to Wherstead Park, near Ipswich yet again this summer.

It will feature the acclaimed coloratura soprano, Christina Johnston.

Where: Wherstead Park, The Street, Wherstead, Ipswich IP9 2BJ

When: Saturday, August 7 from 12pm to 5pm

Price: Ticket prices start from £25 per adult and £12.50 per child under 12. See whersteadpark.co.uk/upcoming-events/opera-in-the-park for more.

Parking: There is parking at the park.

Internationally-known Suffolk singer Christina Johnston will perform at Opera in the Park at Wherstead Park - Credit: Arthur Koff

6) ‘Til Death Do Us Part’

The Not So Nice! Theatre Company will present an immersive theatre experience Till Death do us Part at Bury St Edmunds Guildhall.

At the wedding reception of young couple Darcey Watson and Benjamin Hastings, not all the wedding guests are thrilled about their nuptials and someone will pay the price with their life.

Where: The, Guildhall St, Bury St Edmunds, Bury Saint Edmunds IP33 1PR

When: Saturday, August 7 from 7pm to 10pm

Price: £25, see more here burystedmundsguildhall.org.uk. Price includes a light evening meal and welcome drink.

Parking: The Arc car park is five minutes walk through the pedestrianised shopping centre.

7) Stowmarket craft market

The craft market at Stowmarket returns featuring local crafters and producers.

Where: The Mix,127 Ipswich Street, IP14 1BB Stowmarket

When: Saturday, August 7 from 10am to 1.30pm

Price: Free, search Facebook for more.

Parking: Ipswich Street and Milton Road are two car parks nearby.