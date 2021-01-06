Published: 4:15 PM January 6, 2021

There are many things to look forward to in 2021. - Credit: PA Images, Sarah Lucy Brown and Mick Webb/Iwitness

From being inside theatres once again, to enjoying the Olympics, going on holiday, and finally hugging loved ones - 2021 is full of promise and hope.

Most people will be glad to see the back of 2020 and everything associated with it, after hundreds of events were cancelled and families were forced to isolate during the waves of coronavirus.

But if everything goes right, there are a lot of things and events to look forward to in 2021, along with many commonplace activities - like hugging - which we once took for granted.

So what can people look forward to here in Suffolk and elsewhere?

A new US president and the first woman of colour as vice president

All eyes will be on America in January when Joe Biden assumes the presidency, taking over after four years of Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris is also set to make history as the first woman and first woman of colour to be vice president.

The Black Panther exhibition is coming to Christchurch Mansion

The much-anticipated Black Panther: Power of Stories exhibition, which was due to open at Christchurch Mansion last summer, has been rearranged for April 2021.

Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther. Costumes from the film will be on display at Christchurch Mansion from April as part of the Power of Stories exhibition - Credit: DISNEY/MARVEL STUDIOS/IMDB

When it arrives the exhibition will celebrate the power of storytelling in a myriad of different forms, across a number of cultures, and will feature a display of sensational costumes from the hit film Marvel Studios’ Black Panther.

Thetford Forest gigs

A number of stars are set to descend on Thetford Forest over the summer, to perform to crowds of thousands (Covid-19 permitting of course).

Rag 'n' Bone Man is set to perform at Thetford Forest Live in 2021. - Credit: Nick Butcher

From Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19, there will be performances from the likes of Rag'n'Bone Man, Keane and Madness.

Sports - and there is a lot of it

The Tokyo Olympics were put on pause in 2020 because of the pandemic, and have been rescheduled to take place in July this year. This will also be followed by The Paralympics in Tokyo.

were put on pause in 2020 because of the pandemic, and have been rescheduled to take place in July this year. This will also be followed by The Paralympics in Tokyo. UEFA EURO 2020 was postponed in March of last year and dates have since been approved for June and July this summer.

2020 was postponed in March of last year and dates have since been approved for June and July this summer. Wimbledon is set to be played over June this year too - with one last win for Andy, or Roger, and Serena.

The Olympic Rings at the Queens Elizabeth Park, London - Credit: PA

Shows at the Ipswich Regent

A number of famous faces will be bringing performances to the Ipswich Regent in the second-half of the year and include:

Strictly Come Dancing finalists (and now boyfriend and girlfriend) Joe Sugg & Dianne Buswell are doing their very first tour together and are set to visit the theatre in April. Expect music, comedy and of course a little bit of dance in this never-before-seen variety show.

A host of other Strictly stars will also be making their way to Ipswich for a show - including Kevin Klifton, Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice, and AJ & Curtis Pritchard.

There are also events scheduled for comedy shows from Omid Djalili, Jimmy Carr, Jason Manford, Chris Ramsay and John Bishop.

There will also be an evening with Harry Redknapp, King of The Jungle, and a performance from Paloma Faith.

Prince Philip turns 100 on June 10

Prince Philip will become the first male member of the royal family to turn 100 in 2021, and the first royal consort to do so.

Hugging

Once the virus is under control and restrictions have eased, loved ones will be able to share a hug for the first time in months - perhaps even a year.

It will be an incredible moment when families are given the green light to reconnect, and this is something we should all hold out hope for.

Covid-19 immunity

Before we can see our families, we need protection from coronavirus.

Vaccines are slowly being rolled out across the UK and the rest of the world as more countries green-light them as being safe for distribution. It could be up to half a year before things go back to what we remember as ‘normal’, but it will have been well worth the wait.

Travelling

Many family's dreams of holidays and trips abroad have been shattered by the virus in 2020, but with the vaccine roll-out we can hold out hope for getting away somewhere warm this summer.

Even if we are unable to visit other countries, restrictions will hopefully be relaxed allowing families to mingle with others here in the UK.

Things in the sky

The year ahead offers many astronomical events, including close planetary encounters, dazzling meteor showers, and a “blood moon” eclipse.

The annual meteor shower will return in April - usually producing about 20 meteors per hour at its peak.

But, the Geminids is the king of the meteor showers, and is considered by many to be the best shower in the heavens, producing up to 120 multi-coloured meteors per hour at its peak. It will grace the skies in December.

Christmas 2021

And it might actually feel like Christmas this time around

There will be lots of hugging family members (if you wish), visits to distant relatives, seeing each other in the room and not through Zoom, and even a few festive nights out and work parties in the New Year.

There is so much to look forward to.