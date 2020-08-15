Will we see the sun shine today? Thunderstorms forecast

Severe flooding hit Ben and Ella's Farm Shop at Stoke by Clare yesterday during the storm. Picture: ELLA SMART Archant

Thunderstorms could return later today after a mixed bag of weather – with the heatwave well and truly over.

Flash flooding in Haverhill town centre Picture: CHRIS BARBER Flash flooding in Haverhill town centre Picture: CHRIS BARBER

Suffolk woke to its greyest day for weeks with drizzly rain in most places and thick cloud, but the sun is due to come out later in the day according to forecasters.

Weather warnings remain in place – with a yellow warning for the next three days.

Adam Dury, meteorologist at East Anglian-based forecasters Weatherquest, said: “Saturday will have a fair bit of cloud throughout the day with some sunny spells in the afternoon, with highs of around 24C.

“There could be some heavy thunderstorms later in the evening.

“Sunday will have a splattering of showers, mostly in the afternoon. Any chance of rain will be later in the evening.”

Temperatures have returned to the norm for the season after a week of sunshine, humidity and heat day and night, with temperatures more than 30C in parts of the county.

The Met Office’s yellow weather warning says heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected in places, leading to possible flooding and travel disruption.

It warns that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, and there is a “small chance” that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes, possibly also by hail or strong winds

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Parts of Suffolk have seen flash flooding in the past two days due to sudden and heavy downpours.