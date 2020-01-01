When will Suffolk's refuse sites be open?

With mountains of packaging from Christmas still lingering around and festive trees ready to come down many will be wondering when Suffolk's recycling centres will be open.

All of Suffolk's recycling centres will be closed on New Year's Day.

The centres will re-open on Thursday, January 2 from 9am until 4pm.

They will then be open at the same times for the rest of the week.

Where are the recycling centres in Suffolk?

- Bury St Edmunds, Rougham Hill, IP33 2RW

- Felixstowe, Carr Road, IP11 3UT

- Ipswich, Foxhall Road, IP10 0HT

- Hadleigh, Crockett Road, IP7 6RD

- Haverhill, off Chalkstone Way, CB9 7UR

- Ipswich, Portman's Walk, IP1 2DW

- Leiston, Lovers Lane, IP16 4UJ

- Lowestoft, Hadenham Road, NR33 7NF

- Mildenhall, off A1065,

- Stowmarket, Old Bury Road, IP14 3QB

- Sudbury, Sudbury Lane, CO10 7HG