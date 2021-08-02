Suffolk homes to get superfast broadband after huge government investment

Published: 4:37 PM August 2, 2021

More homes in Suffolk could have superfast internet by next year

More homes in Suffolk will have superfast broadband as part of the government's new gigabit upgrade plan.

The county is set to receive between £89m-£151m funding from the Digital, Culture, Media and sport committee for essential upgrades which is expected to start next year.

Councillor Richard Rout, deputy leader and cabinet member for finance and environment, said: “We welcome the announcement from DCMS about providing a substantial contribution, as part of Project Gigabit, towards supplying some of the hardest to reach areas in Suffolk with Gigabit-capable broadband.

Councillor Richard Rout, deputy leader and cabinet member for finance and environment - Credit: Suffolk County Council

"This announcement shows that DCMS acknowledges our current ambition of fast and reliable broadband being available across the entire county, helping Suffolk residents stay connected and providing opportunities for rural businesses to grow.”

The superfast internet will allow people to download a HD movie in less than 30 seconds and will also lay the foundations for next-generation technology such as 8k-quality video streaming.



