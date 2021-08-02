News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Suffolk homes to get superfast broadband after huge government investment

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:37 PM August 2, 2021   
BT had been ordered by regulator Ofcom to open up its Openreach network to competitors.

More homes in Suffolk could have superfast internet by next year

More homes in Suffolk will have superfast broadband as part of the government's new gigabit upgrade plan. 

The county is set to receive between £89m-£151m funding from the Digital, Culture, Media and sport committee for essential upgrades which is expected to start next year. 

Councillor Richard Rout, deputy leader and cabinet member for finance and environment, said: “We welcome the announcement from DCMS about providing a substantial contribution, as part of Project Gigabit, towards supplying some of the hardest to reach areas in Suffolk with Gigabit-capable broadband.

Richard Rout

Councillor Richard Rout, deputy leader and cabinet member for finance and environment - Credit: Suffolk County Council

"This announcement shows that DCMS acknowledges our current ambition of fast and reliable broadband being available across the entire county, helping Suffolk residents stay connected and providing opportunities for rural businesses to grow.”

The superfast internet will allow people to download a HD movie in less than 30 seconds and will also lay the foundations for next-generation technology such as 8k-quality video streaming. 


You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tempers flare in the first half.

Football

Matchday Recap: Town well beaten as Millwall win feisty friendly

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The incident occurred in woods near Ubbeston Hall

Suffolk Live | Updated

Air ambulance called as tree falls on partygoers

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
There has been a collision on the A12 London bound at Colchester

A12

Woman, 29, dies in crash with construction digger near A12

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Warwick Foreman was jailed at Suffolk Magistrates' Court

Man jailed after dangerous dogs mauled sheep to death

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus