Have your say on the new shape of Suffolk County Council

PUBLISHED: 00:01 24 September 2019

Suffolk County Council meetings might not be such a squash after May 2021. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Suffolk County Council meetings might not be such a squash after May 2021. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The number of members of Suffolk County Council is set to fall from 75 to 70 after the next elections to the authority in 2021.

And every council division is likely to have a single member - the county has asked that there should be no multi-member divisions. There are currently 10 across Suffolk.

The Local Government Boundary Commission for England has today launched a consultation exercise, asking people where how the divisions should be drawn up across Suffolk

In drawing up new boundaries, the Commission aims to deliver electoral equality for voters in council elections so that each councillor represents roughly the same number of voters.

The review also aims to ensure that the new council divisions reflect, as far as possible, the interests and identities of communities across Suffolk.

Professor Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission, said: "We are asking local people and organisations to help us draw up new divisions for Suffolk.

"As we develop the recommendations, we will take into account local community identities as well as ensuring electoral equality for voters.

"If you have a view about which communities or neighbourhoods should be part of the same council division, then we want to hear from you.

"And if you think a road, river or railway makes for a strong boundary between communities in your part of Suffolk, then this consultation is for you.

"If you're interested in the way the county is run, just log on to our website to explore our interactive maps and have your say. Your views will make a difference.

"We will carefully consider all evidence that is provided during this phase of the review, whoever it is from and whether it applies to the whole of Suffolk or just a small part of the county.

"Residents will then have a further chance to have their say after we publish our draft recommendations in March".

People have until December 2 to have their say by logging on to the Commission's website.

The first new map of the possible divisions is expected to be published in March next year and there will be another chance to comment then before the new divisions are confirmed and come into force in the election in May 2021.

