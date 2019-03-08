Suffolk weather: Cloudy start before sun breaks through

Suffolk is set to see a sunny but cool day today. Picture: ANTHONY BURN (c) copyright citizenside.com

Suffolk is set for a cloudy start to the day, before the sun breaks through bringing slightly warmer temperatures this afternoon.

Despite the sunny weather, temperatures will remain cooler with a prevailing easterly wind keeps them down to the low double figures.

Chris Bell forecaster at Weatherquest said: “We will be staying dry for the next couple of days.

“We will see quite a bit of sunshine today, especially this afternoon.

“It will be cloudier this morning and a north easterly wind will keep temperatures cool with west Suffolk seeing highs of 12C but coastal regions will feel more like 9C.

“It will be dry tonight and there is a risk of a frost so there may be a little bit of ice on windscreens tomorrow morning and it will remain dry.

“Tomorrow we will see another sunny dry day, probably slightly cloudier in the afternoon.

“Again it will stay cool with an easterly wind keeping temperatures down.”