Stormy conditions to end in Suffolk as warmer weather set to take charge

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:38 17 March 2019

A view towards the town centre across Ipswich Waterfront

A view towards the town centre across Ipswich Waterfront

Archant

Suffolk has been battered by blustery weather this week with the Orwell Bridge closing twice in four days, but a spell of high pressure is forecasted to bring calmer conditions and temperatures into the late-teens in the coming days.

Early last week, Storm Gareth hit East Anglia, with high winds closing the A14 bridge on Wednesday before a second band of Atlantic weather again caused a closure last night.

However, a new pressure system is due to bring the stormy weather to an end for the foreseeable future.

Highways England have said that there are “no plans” to close the Orwell Bridge because of the positive forecast.

Suffolk will see spring-like weather on Sunday with spells of sunshine as well as some scattered showers as the last of the blustery conditions move away.

Chris Bell, forecaster for East Anglian based Weatherquest, said: “It is looking like a mixture of sunshine and scattered showers on Sunday. It will stay dry for most people.

“There could be gusts up to 40mph locally but it’s more likely for wind speeds to be between 15-20mph with temperature reaching 9 degrees.

“It will be a similar story overnight, with some showers about but, there may be a chance of a light frost, especially to the west of Suffolk, with temperatures expected to be just below freezing.

“Next week, we will see the build up of high pressure which will bring calmer conditions. It will be mostly dry with warmer temperatures potentially reaching 15-17 degrees.

“Wind will not be a problem for people next week.”

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge re-opens following strong winds

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened to traffic this evening Picture: GREGG BROWN

Knife crime shows failure to teach young people right and wrong, says top police officer

Outgoing Suffolk Constabulary chief constable Gareth Wilson. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sunday Snap: Chalobah’s progress, Toto time and the ‘non-factor’ return of former boss Keane

Kayden Jackson appeals after being held back by Jack Colback and clattered into by Molla Wague, whilst looking for the winner late in the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Watch youngster Hughes score incredible winner from halfway line as U18s come from behind to win

Tommy Hughes scored Ipswich Town's winner from the halfway line. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Stormy conditions to end in Suffolk as warmer weather set to take charge

A view towards the town centre across Ipswich Waterfront
