Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Meeting Annabel was a special moment’ - Air ambulance crew reunited with toddler after life-saving mission

27 November, 2018 - 05:30
Annabel Brightwell meets the air ambulance crew who saved her life Picture: EAAA

Annabel Brightwell meets the air ambulance crew who saved her life Picture: EAAA

Archant

A toddler who suffered a cardiac arrest at her Suffolk pre-school has been reunited with the air ambulance crew who saved her life.

Parents William and Rebecca Brightwell with children Annabel and George meet the air ambulance crew who saved Annabel's life Picture: EAAAParents William and Rebecca Brightwell with children Annabel and George meet the air ambulance crew who saved Annabel's life Picture: EAAA

Three-year-old Annabel Brightwell collapsed at Barking Pre-school in February due to a pre-existing heart condition unknown to her parents.

Staff at the pre-school administered CPR for 20 minutes until a crew from the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) arrived at the scene.

Pilots Olly Gates and Gavin Blake flew the team of Dr Victor Inyang, Dr Jon Barratt and critical care paramedic Chris Neil to the pre-school and arrived just 17 minutes after receiving the call.

MORE: ‘We’re eternally grateful’: Suffolk parents thank life-saving staff at Barking Pre-school for quick action

Despite the successful resuscitation by the pre-school team, Annabel was deeply unconscious and her airway was compromised.

William, Annabel and Rebecca Brightwell. Picture: GREGG BROWNWilliam, Annabel and Rebecca Brightwell. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The team gave her a general anaesthetic in order to protect her airway and breathing – which is extremely rare outside of a hospital – and it took the team just 16 minutes to complete the process.

After gaining control of the toddler’s airway the crew made the decision to fly her to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

On the latter half of the journey Annabel deteriorated further and required intervention with specialist drugs.

The team were met at the hospital by the specialist paediatric resuscitation team and at this point Annabel went into cardiac arrest for a further two hours.

Annabel Brightwell met up with air ambulance staff Picture: GREGG BROWNAnnabel Brightwell met up with air ambulance staff Picture: GREGG BROWN

Against all the odds and after receiving further specialist care in hospital, Annabel has made a remarkable recovery and returned to her pre-school later in the year.

The EAAA has now launched its ‘Together This Christmas’ campaign and is asking people to consider giving a little extra over the festive period to bring more patients such as Annabel home to their families.

MORE: Stars of Suffolk shine at glittering awards ceremony

Chris Neil, critical care paramedic at EAAA, said: “On that day I was able to utilise all of my skills I have learnt in my 25 years working within pre-hospital emergency medicine.

“The job was truly career defining. It stretched my abilities, resilience and emotions and had the most amazing outcome. Meeting Annabel a few months later was a special moment and one I will always treasure.”

William and Rebecca Brightwell thanked pre-school staff and the air ambulance crew for saving their daughter Annabel's life Picture: GREGG BROWNWilliam and Rebecca Brightwell thanked pre-school staff and the air ambulance crew for saving their daughter Annabel's life Picture: GREGG BROWN

Rebecca and William, Annabel’s parents, who live at Willisham Tye, near Needham Market, said; “As a parent you never want to hear that your child is in need of emergency medical attention.

“Our world was shattered when we learnt that our three-year-old was being air lifted to Addenbrooke’s. Thankfully the EAAA played a vital part in our daughter’s chain of survival.

“The expertise, compassion and care they have provided during and after that unforgettable day in February, has enabled us to put into perspective how incredible and invaluable their service is. We are forever grateful.”

Anyone wishing to support EAAA can visit its dedicated Christmas campaign page at www.justgiving.com/campaign/EAAAchristmas2018

Topic Tags:

Call for Clacton MP Giles Watling to resign his district council position due to poor attendance record

29 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Giles Watling, Conservative MP for Clacton and Tendring district councillor for the Frinton ward Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Clacton MP Giles Watling is facing pressure to resign his Tendring District Council seat after missing all meetings he was expected to attend for 18 months.

Family pay tribute to ‘lovable’ Stowmarket skateboarder who died of prescription drug overdose

29 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Luke shows off his skateboarding skills Picture: ANDREW JARVIS

The mother of a popular skateboarder from Stowmarket who died after a drug overdose has described her son as a ‘lovable and bubbly man’.

‘Meeting Annabel was a special moment’ - Air ambulance crew reunited with toddler after life-saving mission

30 minutes ago Michael Steward
Annabel Brightwell meets the air ambulance crew who saved her life Picture: EAAA

A toddler who suffered a cardiac arrest at her Suffolk pre-school has been reunited with the air ambulance crew who saved her life.

Driver who jumped red lights at level crossing was ‘in a rush’, court told

30 minutes ago Tom Potter
Westerfield level crossing Picture: GREGG BROWN

An impatient driver has been handed six penalty points for jumping the red lights of a Suffolk level crossing as barriers began to descend.

Christmas Fair at Holywells Park

60 minutes ago Mark Langford
Holywell Park Christmas Fayre

Holywells Park in Ipswich will be helping people get into the festive spirit with a Christmas Fair on Saturday December 8.

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Yesterday, 18:02 Will Jefford
Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Firefighters have tackled a serious blaze on the one way system in Ipswich, which has now fully reopened.

Man who died in farming tragedy had not followed safety rules, inquest hears

Yesterday, 21:30 Adam Howlett
Suffolk Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A Suffolk tractor driver who died after he was crushed by a piece of farm machinery had not followed safety guidelines, an inquest has heard.

Most read

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) during a media facility at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank which takes place tomorrow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday November 26, 2018. The exercise will see the RAF's F-35B Lightning stealth jets participate in their first operational exercise as they continue their progression to initial operating capability. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Man who died in farming tragedy had not followed safety rules, inquest hears

Suffolk Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

Melton ‘Cheese wedge’ homes refused

A CGI view of the proposed homes as seem across the meadow from the riverside end of the site at Melton Hill. Picture: JTP ARCHITECTS

Poll Lambert has yet to make a change to his starting XI... but is it now time for Lankester to start?

Is it time for Paul Lambert to give Jack Lankester his first Ipswich Town start? Picture: STEVE WALLER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24