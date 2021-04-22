Published: 7:45 PM April 22, 2021

Suffolk and north Essex's vaccination programme is leaps and bounds ahead of other areas in the country - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The coronavirus vaccine roll-out in Suffolk and North East Essex is one of the quickest in the country— ranking in the top five overall areas in the country for getting priority groups both doses of the jab.

The latest government data has revealed that the region is leaps and bounds ahead of other areas having got 22.2% of those aged 16 and over through both vaccinations.

Only four other locations have better figures than that, with Somerset leading the way at 25.5%.

Suffolk and North East Essex ranked fifth in the country, while Mid Suffolk also ranked fifth for getting 95% of people aged 50 and over their first dose — a figure closely followed by West Suffolk.

Data looking at how many people have had their first dose of the jab before April 18 shows 100% of those aged 75-79 have had it, while the 60-64s, 70-74s and 54-59s are not far behind.

Most areas of the county are progressing well, though Ipswich lags behind with 88.7% of over 50s having had their first dose.

According to MSOA data, just 36% of people aged 16 and over have had a first dose in the Westgate area of the town and 39.2% in Ipswich Central.

Gipping and Chantry Park, Maidenhall, Stoke and Port, and Holywells are all marginally better with more than 45%.

First doses ramped up a bit this week with the addition of 45-49 year-olds, but the majority of jabs were second doses.

Coronavirus infection rates have risen in all but one Suffolk area in the seven days leading to April 18, as pubs and cafes were allowed to open outdoors and non-essential retail welcomed back customers.

Ipswich continues to have the highest rates in the county, but it is the only place where rates have dropped week-on-week. The number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people dropped to 29.9 compared with 46.7 during the seven days previously.

Cases are rising slowly in all other areas of Suffolk - however rates remain low compared to other areas in the UK.