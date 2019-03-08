Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk MPs urge May to accept her time is up as Brexit deal falls apart

PUBLISHED: 14:40 23 May 2019

James Cartlidge has joined calls for Theresa May to stand down now. Picture: GREGG BROWN

James Cartlidge has joined calls for Theresa May to stand down now. Picture: GREGG BROWN

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge has joined the calls for Prime Minister Theresa May to resign as soon as possible - to give her successor the chance to negotiate a new deal with the EU before the end of October.

Suffolk MPs have added their voices to calls for the Prime Minister to resign. Picture: House of Commons/PA WireSuffolk MPs have added their voices to calls for the Prime Minister to resign. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

And his Conservative colleague Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, is also looking ahead to the time beyond Mrs May's premiership.

Mr Cartlidge said the Prime Minister deserved to be praised for her single-minded determination to get a Brexit deal - but she had now reached the end of the road.

He said: "Talking to people here (Westminster) this week, it is clear that there is no way any deal she puts forward now will get the support of the House of Commons.

"We have to remember the hard work she has put in, but now is the time for her to stand down and allow someone else to take over and try to negotiate a deal."

Dr Dan Poulter said the new Prime Minister should be someone who had voted to Leave the EU.Dr Dan Poulter said the new Prime Minister should be someone who had voted to Leave the EU.

Mr Cartlidge felt it was important to get a new Prime Minister in place before the start of the summer recess at the end of July so the new leader can spend August preparing a new deal to be negotiated with the EU in the run-up to the October 31 deadline for the UK to leave.

Dr Poulter agreed that it now looked inevitable that a new Prime Minister would have to be chosen soon to take over well before the October deadline.

He said: "As someone who voted Remain but recognised the need to respect the democratic vote, it's clear that whoever leads the party now has to come from the Leave side of the referendum campaign.

"I certainly don't want to see another referendum because it would just divide the country even more - but I would want to see a new Prime Minister committed to the One Nation Conservative tradition rather than some of the more extreme right-wing policies we hear of from some people."

Neither Mr Cartlidge nor Dr Poulter felt there was any chance of the Prime Minister's new deal getting through the Commons - and they both said there was no point in bringing it back to the House. They have both backed her deal at every vote.

Dr Poulter said: "She has had a very tough three years as Prime Minister - she's worked very hard on the deal. But as someone who voted Remain, she's been unable to get the support of some elements of the party and it's time for someone else to take over as leader."

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fears changes to £15m Whisstocks development will ‘kill the dream’

Julian Wells of FW Properties, pictured left,said the building was too big for prospective buyers Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Love the new kit so much I’ve somehow managed to order it twice’ – Town fans react to kit launch

Left to right; Luke Chambers, Charlotte Kellett, Jack Lankester, Amanda Crump and Andre Dozzell model Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio

Bradford powers to victory in Andrews Trophy Road Race

Cambridge rider Jim Bradford wins alone in the Andrews Trophy Road Race. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Rape accused left Lowestoft days after alleged attack to ‘see ill mother in India’

Police are leading an investigation after a women was raped in Lowestoft. Kimberley Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Suffolk Show Countdown: New 60ft tower set to offer a bird’s eye view of county’s biggest event

Suffolk Show's first ever viewing tower, offering views from 60ft above the ground Picture: TIM MOSS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists