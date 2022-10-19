Suffolk Tories can't see Liz Truss leading them to another election victory - Credit: PA

As a new poll shows that more than half Conservative Party members think Prime Minister Liz Truss should resign, in Suffolk local Tories are also unhappy with the government's performance.

Like their colleagues across the country, Suffolk's MPs have been inundated with letters from constituents about the country's economic crisis over the last few weeks.

While many are from political opponents calling for a general election now, a significant number are from party members and supporters concerned about the future of the Conservatives.

One councillor said: "It is dreadful. I've run out of the number of times I've said 'These are extraordinary times' over the last year. I just want it to stop.

"I can't see how we can possibly win a general election, not now and not in 18 months to two years. People won't forget this.

"In a way I can't wait for that to happen - for a chance for the party to go into opposition and regroup - but of course I don't want to see a Labour victory."

The Prime Minister is coming under attack from all sides - party members who supported Rishi Sunak are blaming her for pursuing an unrealistic economic policy and then using her Chancellor as the fall guy.

Her most ardent supporters have been angered by her u-turn, and again for her treatment of Kwasi Kwarteng.

Suffolk County councillor Nadia Cenci, a strong supporter of Boris Johnson who backed Ms Truss, tweeted her disenchantment with the PM:

So summary since I set off this morning;

Truss got the winning votes because she promised lowering of taxes & growth strategy. @KwasiKwarteng did her bidding and now she’s thrown him under the bus.

I cannot support this PM. She fell for the media & left panic.

That’s not leading — Nadia (@confidencenac) October 14, 2022

Another councillor said it "felt like 1995" all over again - and felt it was difficult to see how the party could recover in time for the next general election.

However the councillor added: "If you look at how fast politics has moved over the last 18 months, you really cannot rule anything out - but it isn't looking good!"

Yougov polled 530 Conservative Party members and found that 55% wanted Ms Truss to resign as PM and 39% wanted her to remain.

It found that 39% of those who voted for her during the summer's leadership contest now wanted her to resign.

If Ms Truss does resign, nearly a third of Conservative members (32%) wanted Mr Johnson to return while former chancellor Rishi Sunak was supported by 23% of party members.







