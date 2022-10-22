Sunak's support growing among Suffolk MPs ahead of Monday's vote

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak are the bookies' favourites to be the next PM. - Credit: PA

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak now has the backing of at least two Suffolk – with some reports saying West Suffolk's Matt Hancock pushed him over the 100 nomination threshold.

And he may get more support from the county before nominations close at lunchtime on Monday.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge was an early backer of Mr Sunak, which was no surprise. Mr Cartlidge was Sunak's Parliamentary Private Secretary at The Treasury and was a keen backer during the summer leadership campaign.

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has also been a prominent supporter of Mr Sunak so his formal nomination on Friday night was expected.

Matt Hancock's backing of Rishi Sunak might have pushed the former Chancellor on to the starting blocks for the race to Number 10. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

According to some websites, his nomination formally pushed Mr Sunak's numbers over the 100 nomination threshold needed to stand – although others said high-profile backbencher Tobias Ellwood had brought up the ton.

Other MPs in the county have not declared – but Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter had backed Mr Sunak in the final stages of this summer's contest and it would be a big surprise if he changed now.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous backed Penny Mordaunt in the earlier stages of the summer vote – but switched to Mr Sunak in the run-off with Liz Truss.

He is understood to be relaxed about whether Ms Mordaunt or Mr Sunak wins.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous supported both Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak at different times during the summer leadership campaign. - Credit: House of Commons

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill said she would not be making any nominations – as a government whip she has to stay out of internal battles.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said he was still looking at the options and hoped to be able to way what he would do on Sunday.

This weekend is set to be critical. Mr Sunak has already reached the 100 MPs' nominations that he needs to stand in the leadership but it is not certain whether anyone else will.

Estimates for Mr Johnson's support vary between 45 and 69 nominations – and for Ms Mordaunt, the number varies between 21 and 26.

Mr Johnson's potential candidacy has put off potential right-wing contenders Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch from entering the race – as they know it is difficult for them to reach the threshold if the former PM is standing.

Rishi Sunak could get nominations from more than half the Conservative MPs, his supporters claim. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

And Mr Sunak's supporters believe he will be able to get the nomination of more than half the 357-strong parliamentary party. That would mean there would only be two candidates with enough support to stand, and could even mean he is the only person with enough support to enter the contest – putting him in Number 10 on Monday evening.

If two candidates do get enough nominations to stand there will be an online vote of party members next week with the result announced on Friday.