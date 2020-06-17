E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Increase in tourism bookings ahead of potential July 4 reopening date

PUBLISHED: 19:00 17 June 2020

Tourist destinations, such as Southwold beach, have been less busy during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tourist destinations, such as Southwold beach, have been less busy during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Tourism providers in Suffolk are ‘desperate’ to reopen for business at the start of next month with an increase in bookings reported - but many are eagerly awaiting for the government’s approval to unlock the industry.

People have been enjoying Suffolk's beaches during the lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPeople have been enjoying Suffolk's beaches during the lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously suggested the UK’s hospitality sector, which has struggled during the coronavirus lockdown, will be able to reopen from July 4.

With Visit Suffolk estimating tourism bringing £2billion to the county’s economy, many providers have been taking bookings for the coming weeks and months to get the industry back on track.

But the lack of a definitive reopening date has left many businesses in the dark over whether they will be permitted to safely reopen at the usual peak of the summer season.

Tourism experts have also issued a stark warning on the future on the sector and said businesses need time to plan ahead.

Felixstowe Pier is a popular tourist destination throughout the summer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFelixstowe Pier is a popular tourist destination throughout the summer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Annie Willey, brand manager at The Suffolk Coast, said tourism providers throughout the county are hoping for the government to publish guidance on reopening the industry as soon as possible.

She said: “There’s definitely been an increase in interest and bookings recently.

MORE: Everything you need to know about shops in Suffolk reopen

“Part of the reason is that providers are now offering flexible bookings. They want to give as much confidence to the customer as possible.

Framlingham Castle recently announced it will reopen on July 4 Picture: ANDREW STILESFramlingham Castle recently announced it will reopen on July 4 Picture: ANDREW STILES

“There are some which are not taking deposits, or offering a full refund if restrictions force bookings to be cancelled.

You may also want to watch:

“If providers don’t start taking bookings now they are going to really struggle.

“But without guidelines, businesses such as holiday parks cannot fully calculate viability. You can’t just open the doors.

“A lot of businesses have been making plans, stocking up on PPE - irrespective of guidelines being released.”

Pete Waters, of Visit East Anglia, said the government’s decision on tourism hinges on the risk of a second spike of Covid-19 cases.

He said: “People have been making tentative bookings, but we need the go-ahead from the government. We are hoping the hospitality sector can reopen on July 4.

“Everybody is desperate to get going again, but only when it is safe.

“If there is a second spike that would be it. It would decimate the tourism industry.”

Alex Tarry, director of Best of Suffolk, said his firm will be providing “no-quibble” refunds if plans are forced to be scrapped if the government does not allow businesses to reopen.

He added: “We are already taking bookings for guests to arrive on or after July 4.

“The biggest thing we’re looking to achieve is a safe but fun summer of holidays for our guests.

“We want visitors to revitalise the local economy, shop locally, enjoy themselves and come back to Suffolk for years to come.”

MORE: Coronavirus’ devastating impact could knock back tourism until next year

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Matt Hancock apologises for ‘human mistake’ after breaking his own social distancing rules

Health secretary Matt Hancock placing his arm around a fellow MP as he arrived for prime minister's questions. He has since apologised for breaking social distancing rules. Picture: BBC NEWS/PA WIRE

Drug dealer jailed after £20k of cocaine and cannabis found in room

Nathan Barber has been jailed for 40 months Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Home and cars defaced with ‘right-wing’ graffiti

'Right-wing' graffiti has been sprayed on a house and two cars in Waldringfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dogs to patrol SnOasis site after ‘highly dangerous’ trespass incidents pose risk to life

An artist's impression of SnOasis, where there have been reports of anti-social behaviour. Picture: Onslow Suffolk/Snoasis

Have you been to Suffolk’s new garden centre yet?

Keith Bodsworth, whose business The Potting Shed has gone from strength to strength after starting up during lockdown back in April Picture: The Potting Shed
Drive 24