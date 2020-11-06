WATCH: Video shows Suffolk town centres deserted after lockdown
PUBLISHED: 10:30 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:30 06 November 2020
Charlotte Bond
What a difference a day makes - the usually bustling streets in Suffolk town centres were notably quieter on the first day of the second national coronavirus lockdown.
This video compares the busy high streets of Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Beccles on Wednesday at noon with the same location just 24 hours later.
Only a handful of people can be seen in the town centres, as all non-essential stores have been ordered to close by the government.
The lockdown is set to last for four weeks, ending on December 2. MORE: Latest coronavirus infection rates show drops across Suffolk
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.