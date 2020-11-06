Video

WATCH: Video shows Suffolk town centres deserted after lockdown

Ipswich town centre on the first day of the second coronavirus lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

What a difference a day makes - the usually bustling streets in Suffolk town centres were notably quieter on the first day of the second national coronavirus lockdown.

This video compares the busy high streets of Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Beccles on Wednesday at noon with the same location just 24 hours later.

Only a handful of people can be seen in the town centres, as all non-essential stores have been ordered to close by the government.

The lockdown is set to last for four weeks, ending on December 2. MORE: Latest coronavirus infection rates show drops across Suffolk