Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

‘The town was absolutely packed’ – Bury St Edmunds sparkles with Christmas lights

PUBLISHED: 20:18 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 20:33 15 November 2018

Hundreds of people got into the festive spirit for the Christmas lights switch on Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people got into the festive spirit for the Christmas lights switch on Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Stunning decorations and a snow machine delighted the community as the Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds sparkled for the first time this year.

Christmas has arrived in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChristmas has arrived in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This year specialist breast cancer surgeon Dr Liz O’Riordan did the honours of switching them on, marking the start of the festive period in the town.

She described the atmosphere as “amazing,” adding that it was “great to see the community out and about”.

Christmas has arrived in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChristmas has arrived in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“The town was absolutely packed,” Dr O’Riordan said. “The lights look stunning – I think they are better than ever.”

Organised by the business improvement group Ourburystedmunds, the Christmas extravaganza featured a programme of street and stage entertainment, including a snow machine and a host of festive fundraising stalls for charities.

Children got to see Santa in the snow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChildren got to see Santa in the snow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dr O’Riordan, who has also had treatment for breast cancer herself, has recently published a book about the illness which she hopes will inspire others who are undergoing treatment.

She was famously pictured dressed as Mrs Incredible for her final radiotherapy treatment, and once again donned the superhero costume for the switch-on.

Santa arrives in town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSanta arrives in town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dozens of good causes booked market stalls for the evening and there were also fairground rides, food stalls, a baby reindeer and panto characters.

The event is one of the annual free town centre attractions run by Ourburystedmunds.

Ariel Kennedy with her dog Macie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAriel Kennedy with her dog Macie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chief executive Mark Cordell said: “The BID is proud to make sure the town has a stunning selection of Christmas lights and switch-on night is always great fun for families and shoppers as we prepare for the festive countdown.

“It’s all part of the build-up to our other Christmas attractions of dodgems and the return of Santa’s log-cabin Grotto to Charter Square.

Nancy Hunt enjoying the lights Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNancy Hunt enjoying the lights Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Dr O’Riordan has inspired many this year with her work and her own experience with breast cancer, so we were honoured when she accepted the invitation to switch on the lights.

“We will be making a charitable donation to the West Suffolk Hospital’s Breast Unit at Liz’s request to thank her.”

Hundreds of people got into the festive spirit for the Christmas lights switch on Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHundreds of people got into the festive spirit for the Christmas lights switch on Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Many of the town’s shops also stayed open for Christmas shopping.

Dr Liz O'Riordan turned the lights on Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDr Liz O'Riordan turned the lights on Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Angel Hill illuminated with the Christmas lights Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAngel Hill illuminated with the Christmas lights Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people got into the festive spirit for the Christmas lights switch on Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHundreds of people got into the festive spirit for the Christmas lights switch on Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Molly and George at the Bury St Edmunds Christmas lights switch on Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMolly and George at the Bury St Edmunds Christmas lights switch on Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Daisy with her favourite characters Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDaisy with her favourite characters Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Christmas has arrived in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChristmas has arrived in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Christmas has arrived in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChristmas has arrived in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Anson and Marcus having fun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAnson and Marcus having fun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Topic Tags:

‘We are sick of seeing the carnage’ – Police chief’s plea as road death toll rises

19:00 Emily Townsend
Sergeant Colin Shead of Essex Police's roads policing team Picture: MATT MALLETT JRM PHOTOGRAPHY

The harrowing consequences of poor driving have been laid bare by a police chief who says he is sick of seeing the carnage it causes.

Most East Anglian MPs rally around PM as confidence vote looms

19:30 Paul Geater
James Cartlidge and Bernard Jenkin have differing views on the Brexit deal. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE

Most Conservative MPs from this region continue to support the Prime Minister in the face of the Brexit storm – but accept that the Parliamentary numbers make it difficult to see how the deal announced on Wednesday can get through.

Road closed due to roof fire in Ipswich town centre

18:48 Amy Gibbons
The fire broke out in a flat above the CEX shop in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Police closed a stretch of road in Ipswich town centre while firefighters tackled a blaze above a high street shop.

Police close knife-point village shop raid case in absence of suspect

17:44 Tom Potter
Police said the crime had been subject to a thorough investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Police have closed an armed robbery case after failing to identify a suspect.

Man accused of murder claims victim was alive when he left him at Colchester car park

16:46 Jane Hunt
Martin Dines, 56, from Colchester, was found dead on Monday, April 23. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

An alcoholic accused of murdering a homeless man whose badly beaten body was found in the stairwell of a Colchester car park has told a court that the victim was still alive when he and his two co-defendants left him.

Free Ipswich Town tickets being given to Suffolk schoolchildren

16:36 Andrew Papworth
Cole Skuse launches the free Ipswich Town tickets for schoolchildren scheme at Whitton Community Primary School. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

Free tickets to go and watch the mighty Tractor Boys play at Portman Road are being given to nearby schools.

Felixstowe nursery in special measures after poor Ofsted inspection

16:34 Will Jefford
The nursery is located in St. Phillips Church in Felixstowe. Picture: LITTLE HOPPERS

A nursery in Felixstowe has been put into special measures after it received its second “inadequate” Ofsted inspection this year.

Most read

Ipswich described as ‘hidden gem’ by Homes Under The Hammer presenter

Martin Roberts visited Ipswich for his latest Homes Under The Hammer series. Picture: PA

Taylor is the football sponge bringing a Spanish influence to Ipswich... and he used to clean Lambert’s boots

Stuart Taylor is Paul Lambert's assistant manager at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Pub landlord who smashed pint glass on customer is jailed

Simon Clarke has been jailed for 19 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

What do you make of John Lewis’ new Christmas advert?

John Lewis' 2018 christmas advert, The Boy & The Piano,stars Sir Elton John Picture: JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS/PA WIRE

Opinion All 24 Championship home kits ranked from worst to first... so how do Ipswich fare this year?

Which team has the best kit in the Championship?

Video Felixstowe vegans - did you know there’s a new plant-based cafe in the town?

Owners of the Greenhouse Cafe are mother and daughter, Kate and Alice White. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24