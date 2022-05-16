Suffolk town named one of the best places to go on holiday in the UK

A Suffolk town has been named one of the best places for a staycation in the UK this summer - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Suffolk town has been named one of the best places to go on holiday in the UK this summer.

Bury St Edmunds was named among a list of 23 other UK towns and cities for a staycation this year.

The list was compiled by Muddy Stilettos, which offers an insider's guide into the best food, day trips, hotels and more across the country.

Visitors can take a walk around and enjoy Bury St Edmund's Abbey Gardens - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Describing Bury St Edmunds the Muddy Stilettos website said: "Fancy something a little more under the radar?

"Suffolk’s historic market town was a major player in the Medieval ages and today enjoys a Michelin-star restaurant, a thriving arts scene, and independent shops aplenty."

There is plenty to do around Bury St Edmunds, which was named the happiest place to live in 2019.

Bury St Edmunds also has a lively town centre - Credit: Rachel Edge

While on holiday visitors can choose from a range of popular restaurants in the town including Amigos Mexican which was recently named among the best in the UK.

Visitors can also take a walk around the town centre, Nowton Park or the Abbey Gardens, which is celebrating its belated millennium of the founding of the historical abbey.