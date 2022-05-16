News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Suffolk town named one of the best places to go on holiday in the UK

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:20 PM May 16, 2022
Lavender in Abbey Gardens

A Suffolk town has been named one of the best places for a staycation in the UK this summer - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Suffolk town has been named one of the best places to go on holiday in the UK this summer. 

Bury St Edmunds was named among a list of 23 other UK towns and cities for a staycation this year. 

The list was compiled by Muddy Stilettos, which offers an insider's guide into the best food, day trips, hotels and more across the country.

Abbey Gardens drenched in Autumn sunshine.

Visitors can take a walk around and enjoy Bury St Edmund's Abbey Gardens - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Describing Bury St Edmunds the Muddy Stilettos website said: "Fancy something a little more under the radar?

"Suffolk’s historic market town was a major player in the Medieval ages and today enjoys a Michelin-star restaurant, a thriving arts scene, and independent shops aplenty."

There is plenty to do around Bury St Edmunds, which was named the happiest place to live in 2019

Bury St Edmunds Food & Drink Festival will be returning this August

Bury St Edmunds also has a lively town centre - Credit: Rachel Edge

While on holiday visitors can choose from a range of popular restaurants in the town including Amigos Mexican which was recently named among the best in the UK

Visitors can also take a walk around the town centre, Nowton Park or the Abbey Gardens, which is celebrating its belated millennium of the founding of the historical abbey

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Parents thought Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham had cancelled leavers day because of concerns over potential trouble

Parents uproar at Suffolk school's leavers day 'cancellation'

Dominic Bareham

person
A man has died following a medical emergency in Sudbury

Suffolk Live News

Man dies after medical emergency near town centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to enjoy the September sunshine. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brow

Suffolk Live News

Two Suffolk beaches scoop prestigious 'Blue Flag' award

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews work to tackle the blaze at a car body workshop in Rattlesden

Suffolk Live News | Video

Fire almost totally destroys building during blaze at car body workshop

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon