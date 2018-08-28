1.200 homes and businesses in Eye without gas after pipe is damaged

Around 1,200 homes and businesses in Eye are without gas this morning after a pipe was damaged at the town’s airfield.

Our engineers are visiting everyone in #eyesuffolk to safely turn their #gas off while we fix our damaged gas pipe. All our engineers carry ID. Please check it before letting anyone into your home. If you have any queries call us on 0345 835 1111 @Eye_Suffolk @suffolkcc pic.twitter.com/WPWiKVAfjq — Cadent (@CadentGasLtd) 13 November 2018

Engineers from Cadent are working to repair the pipe, which was damaged by a third party at Eye Airfield yesterday.

Cadent says engineers will be visiting every household and business to safely switch off the gas supply at the meter while they fix the pipe.

Once the gas network is restored, engineers will return to every home to switch the gas back on.

The company says it couple be “several days” before everyone’s gas is back and has urged people not to switch off their own gas supply.

Cadent said: “We’re working to restore gas to 1,200 homes and businesses in Eye, Suffolk, after a third party damaged our pipe.

“Our engineers are visiting everyone to safely turn off the gas while we fix the pipe. Please be in or make arrangements so we can access your home.

“The sooner we are able to switch every supply off, the quicker we will be able to get gas back on to everyone. All our engineers carry ID badges. “Please check their ID before allowing anyone into your home.

“Please do not switch off your own gas supply - wait for an engineer to call.

“Cadent has set up a customer centre at Eye Community Centre, 23 Magdalen Street, Eye, IP23 7AJ where people can get information and advice. We are working to restore gas as soon as possible but it may take a number of days.

“We are ensuring customers in vulnerable situations - elderly people, those who are chronically sick, people with disabilities, families with babies or very young children - are getting assistance.

“However, if you know of someone in a vulnerable situation and you are concerned please contact 0345 835 1111. If you have any enquiries about this incident please call 0345 835 1111.

“If you smell gas please call the national gas emergency service on 0800 111 999.”