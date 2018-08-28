Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

1.200 homes and businesses in Eye without gas after pipe is damaged

PUBLISHED: 07:09 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:47 13 November 2018

Homes and businesses in Eye are without gas Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Homes and businesses in Eye are without gas Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Around 1,200 homes and businesses in Eye are without gas this morning after a pipe was damaged at the town’s airfield.

Engineers from Cadent are working to repair the pipe, which was damaged by a third party at Eye Airfield yesterday.

Cadent says engineers will be visiting every household and business to safely switch off the gas supply at the meter while they fix the pipe.

Once the gas network is restored, engineers will return to every home to switch the gas back on.

The company says it couple be “several days” before everyone’s gas is back and has urged people not to switch off their own gas supply.

Cadent said: “We’re working to restore gas to 1,200 homes and businesses in Eye, Suffolk, after a third party damaged our pipe.

“Our engineers are visiting everyone to safely turn off the gas while we fix the pipe. Please be in or make arrangements so we can access your home.

“The sooner we are able to switch every supply off, the quicker we will be able to get gas back on to everyone. All our engineers carry ID badges. “Please check their ID before allowing anyone into your home.

“Please do not switch off your own gas supply - wait for an engineer to call.

“Cadent has set up a customer centre at Eye Community Centre, 23 Magdalen Street, Eye, IP23 7AJ where people can get information and advice. We are working to restore gas as soon as possible but it may take a number of days.

“We are ensuring customers in vulnerable situations - elderly people, those who are chronically sick, people with disabilities, families with babies or very young children - are getting assistance.

“However, if you know of someone in a vulnerable situation and you are concerned please contact 0345 835 1111. If you have any enquiries about this incident please call 0345 835 1111.

“If you smell gas please call the national gas emergency service on 0800 111 999.”

Firefighters save injured swan which was stranded on island

41 minutes ago Michael Steward
Firefighters rescued a swan off Quay Street in Manningtree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Essex firefighters rescued a badly injured swan which had found itself on a muddy island around 50 metres from shore in Manningtree.

Fight against drug gangs hindered by austerity, campaigners claim

52 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

The battle against Suffolk drug gangs is being hindered by a lack of resource, it has been claimed - after a round of government funding left the county short-changed.

1.200 homes and businesses in Eye without gas after pipe is damaged

07:09 Michael Steward
Homes and businesses in Eye are without gas Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Around 1,200 homes and businesses in Eye are without gas this morning after a pipe was damaged at the town’s airfield.

Putting East Anglia on the hairdressing map: Salon named best independent in England

07:00 Reece Hanson
Staff at CODE Hair Salon in Oulton Broad after being named Best Independent Hair Salon in the country. LAURA BULL

An Oulton Broad hairdressers have been officially named as the best independent salon in the country.

Millwall fan arrested on A14 on suspicion of speeding and drug driving after Norwich thriller

05:43 Andrew Papworth
The A14 at Copdock, near Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A Millwall supporter was stopped by police on his way home from his side’s crushing injury time defeat to Norwich City – and then arrested on suspicion of road offences.

Soaring payouts for cars damaged by Suffolk potholes revealed

05:30 Jason Noble
Pothole payouts by Suffolk HIghways has cost tens of thousands of pounds Picture: ARCHANT

Insurance payouts for vehicle damage caused by potholes in Suffolk has soared by more than double in the last year, shock new figures have revealed.

Our Inspiring Women of Suffolk will be named at prestigious event today

05:30 Brad Jones
Team GB's Goldie Sayers, who is one of our inspirational women of Suffolk Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

Earlier this year we asked people to nominate their inspiring women of Suffolk – and today’s the day we finally reveal the results.

Most read

Updated Huge tailbacks after lorry crash on A14 roundabout

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on the A14 near Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Old dogs, new tricks - how Lambert’s changes have brought improvement on the pitch

Paul Lambert has made a few changes to Ipswich Town's approach since his arrival.

Historian Dan Snow reveals he ‘almost died’ in the River Deben

Dan Snow signed copies of his new book On This Day in History Picture: AMY GIBBONS

Toy bargains before Black Friday - sales from Argos, Smyths and The Entertainer

Lego City Capital Construction Set is in the toy sale at Argos. Picture: ARGOS

Two families in a Suffolk village unite to bring their dilapidated local pub back to life

Manager of the Brewers pub, Jake Bennett-Day, and the head chef, Dan Russell, with the two families from the village who have bought the pub – James Austin and his wife, Zos Austin on the left and Martin and Sheona Fraser on the right.

Kings of Anglia Podcast: Reading draw, Lambert’s transformation and where Hurst will land next

Freddie Sears has scored in each of his last two games

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24