There will be a vigil in Bury St Edmunds town centre on Saturday night in support of Ukraine. Stock image - Credit: PA

A candle-lit vigil is being held in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday, March 12, to show solidarity with war-torn Ukraine.

Organised by the We Love Bury St Edmunds group, the event is from 8-9pm on Angel Hill.

People are encouraged to bring a Ukrainian flag if they have one; if not, there will be flags for sale, supplied by Bulstrodes of Framlingham. They will be £10 per flag with profits going to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

People are also encouraged to wear blue and yellow; if not, then black would be appropriate, organisers said.

"Can you bring a candle and paper plate as well. We have also had some supplied by Tesco," organisers said. "During the vigil there will be opportunity for you to donate small items such as painkillers or women's sanitary protection."

There will be take-away hot drinks available thanks to No 5 Angel Hill wine and coffee house and all the revenue will be donated to Ukrainian support charities.

To donate money towards the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal run by the

The Disasters Emergency Committee visit the website.

To support Risby-based A&R Haulage, which is transporting goods to the Ukrainian border using articulated trucks, visit the JustGiving page.



