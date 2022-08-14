News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
VJ Day remembered at Suffolk town ceremony

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 4:00 PM August 14, 2022
Chairman, Brian Fisk (back) and president, Barrie Fisk (front) mark the 77th anniversary of VJ day

Chairman, Brian Fisk (back) and president, Barrie Fisk BEM (front) of the Royal British Legion Woodbridge branch mark the 77th anniversary of VJ day - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The 77th anniversary of Victory over Japan day (VJ) was commemorated with a wreath-laying ceremony in a Suffolk town. 

Members of the Royal British Legion march down Market Hill in Woodbridge to lay wreaths to mark VJ day

Members of the Royal British Legion march down Market Hill in Woodbridge to lay wreaths to mark VJ day - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

At least 40 people attended as representatives of the Woodbridge branch of the armed forces charity the Royal British Legion (RBL) laid a wreath at the Woodbridge cenotaph in remembrance of August 15, 1945, when Imperial Japan surrendered to end the Second World War.

Members of the Royal British Legion lay wreaths at the cenotaph

Members of the Royal British Legion lay wreaths at the cenotaph - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The parade formed by the town hall and then proceeded to the Garden of Remembrance on Market Hill where the Last Post and Reveille was sounded, before wreaths were laid by the deputy mayor of Woodbridge Martin Wilks and Barrie Fisk BEM, president of the RBL Woodbridge branch. 

One of the wreaths at the cenotaph

One of the wreaths at the cenotaph - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Among the attendees was an air cadet whose grandfather served in the Far East. 

RBL Woodbridge president Barrie Fisk BEM with the RBL wreath

RBL Woodbridge president Barrie Fisk BEM with the RBL wreath - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

RBL Woodbridge secretary Steve Lockwood said: “It was better attended than we thought it would be. It was difficult because of the heat, but it was good.” 

Deputy Mayor of Woodbridge, Councillor Martin Wilks, lays his wreath at the cenotaph 

Deputy Mayor of Woodbridge, Councillor Martin Wilks, lays his wreath at the cenotaph - Credit: Ella Wilkinson


