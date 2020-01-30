E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'Outstanding' Trading Standards stop £50,000 from reaching rogues

30 January, 2020 - 05:30
The work of Suffolk Trading Standards has been praised for protecting residents and businesses Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Suffolk Trading Standards

Potential fraud victims were saved more than £50,000 by direct action against rogue traders in Suffolk last year.

The Join The Fight conference brought more than over 100 delegates from more than 60 organisations, including local authorities, the voluntary sector, local businesses, law enforcement and communities Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDSThe Join The Fight conference brought more than over 100 delegates from more than 60 organisations, including local authorities, the voluntary sector, local businesses, law enforcement and communities Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

The county council's Trading Standards department received 160 reports of doorstep incidents - from suspicious behaviour to rogue traders carrying out work.

Direct involvement prevented consumers paying more than £50,000, according to a list of achievements from 2019.

Suffolk Trading Standards' work involves animal welfare and enforcing animal byproduct regulations Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDSSuffolk Trading Standards' work involves animal welfare and enforcing animal byproduct regulations Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Officials said it would continue to monitor the "significant detriment" of 'green energy' firms offering unnecessary, expensive solar panel upgrades and maintenance contracts.

The wide-ranging work of officers included dealing with 206 animal welfare incidents, providing advice to almost 400 businesses on safety and compliance, inspecting 53 shops during the firework season and carrying out 79 comprehensive food production inspections.

Suffolk Trading Standards seized 23,720 cigarettes and 12.2kg of rolling tobacco in 2019 Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDSSuffolk Trading Standards seized 23,720 cigarettes and 12.2kg of rolling tobacco in 2019 Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Richard Rout, cabinet member for public protection at Suffolk County Council, said: "Over the last year, our Trading Standards team has done an outstanding job.

"They have protected residents and businesses in Suffolk and across the country. They cover such a wide range of work, from animal health and food allergens, to rogue traders and seizing illicit tobacco.

"We have seen successful prosecutions resulting in jail sentences and heavy fines, and our team at the Port of Felixstowe has detained of millions of pounds worth of unsafe items, undoubtedly protecting consumers from injury, risk of fire and losing money.

"This year we want people to be particularly aware of online scams and traders targeting homeowners with solar panels and other 'green' products.

"We continue to tackle these kind of activities, which typically target the elderly and vulnerable."

Richard Rout, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for environment and public protection Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCILRichard Rout, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for environment and public protection Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Officers seized 23,720 illegal cigarettes and 12.2kg rolling tobacco, stopped £13million unsafe and non-compliant products from leaving the Port of Felixstowe, and exposed shops selling knives to underage volunteers.

A total of 39 criminal investigations led to nine prosecutions, 25 written warnings, two banning orders and a caution

'No Cold Calling' stickers are now displayed on doors of 22,143 households across the county.

If you have concerns about products or services, call the national Citizens Advice helpline on 03454 040506.

