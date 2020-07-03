‘Home help’ stole from resident’s bedroom

A Suffolk resident has reported being the victim of a suspected distraction theft by a doorstep caller claiming to be a charity worker.

The incident took place in Mildenhall earlier this week, according to Suffolk Trading Standards.

A woman called at the address claiming to be from a charity offering home help.

After being let into the property, the woman went to the bedroom.

Items were later noted as having gone missing.

Trading Standards officers said police had been informed, but are also appealing for anyone with information to call them on 0808 223 1133.

Residents have been urged to only let trusted friends, family members or professionals into their homes, and not to feel embarrassed about turning someone away.

Always check someone’s credentials and phone the company they represent or check online, but never use contact details they give you.