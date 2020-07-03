E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Home help’ stole from resident’s bedroom

03 July, 2020 - 11:30
A woman called at the address claiming to be from a charity offering home help Picture: ARCHANT

A woman called at the address claiming to be from a charity offering home help Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk resident has reported being the victim of a suspected distraction theft by a doorstep caller claiming to be a charity worker.

The incident took place in Mildenhall earlier this week, according to Suffolk Trading Standards.

A woman called at the address claiming to be from a charity offering home help.

After being let into the property, the woman went to the bedroom.

Items were later noted as having gone missing.

Trading Standards officers said police had been informed, but are also appealing for anyone with information to call them on 0808 223 1133.

Residents have been urged to only let trusted friends, family members or professionals into their homes, and not to feel embarrassed about turning someone away.

Always check someone’s credentials and phone the company they represent or check online, but never use contact details they give you.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed: Suffolk had 1,000 more coronavirus cases than reported at height of pandemic

The government data for daily confirmed cases, as of Thursday (July 2), now contains pillar 2 data from drive-through testing centres Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Honda moped ‘hot-wired’ and damaged during theft

A moped was stolen from Shaw Avenue in Carlton Colville before being later found abandoned in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

96 play areas in Ipswich get go-ahead to reopen after major inspection

The Dumbarton Road playground was finished in March, but couldn't open to to coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk girl learns new language for ambulance hero dad during lockdown

Newmarket girl Amelia Rampling has been learning French to impress her dad who works as a paramedic Picture: LA JOLIE RONDE

Cries for A14 upgrade grow as MPs demand £150million to fix 7 ‘pinch points’

There are often traffic problems on the A14. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY