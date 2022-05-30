'Serious' safety issues in imported ladders, Suffolk Trading Standards finds

An investigation by Suffolk County Council has found that 80% of commercially available telescopic ladders are unsafe - Credit: Photo: Keith Mindham Photography

An investigation by Suffolk Trading Standards has raised serious concerns about unsafe and potentially dangerous ladders being imported.

The report, commissioned by the Ladder Association, Suffolk County Council and the East of England Trading Standards (EETSA), found that over 80% of commercially-available telescopic ladders failed to meet the minimum safety requirements designed to keep users safe.

These findings come just two months after 2,000 ladders were seized at the Port of Felixstowe for failing strength tests.

A ladder undergoes strength testing as part of Suffolk Trading Standards' investigation - Credit: Photo: Keith Mindham Photography

All of the ladders discovered at Felixstowe were destroyed before they could be used.

The latest research found that over half of the failed ladders were marked and sold as 'compliant' in a deliberate attempt to mislead customers.

Many of these ladders appear fit for purpose and some even display bogus compliance labelling, giving customers false assurance.

Vicki Burch, Chair of the East of England Trading Standards Association Product Safety Group, said: “EETSA and Suffolk Trading Standards Imports Team have found it invaluable to work with the Ladder Association on this project.

Pictured are Gail Hounslea, Chairman, Ladder Association; Andrew Fayers, Senior Trading Standards Officer at Cambridgeshire County Council; John Darby, General Manager at Test and Research Centre - Credit: Photo: Keith Mindham Photography

"From the samples provided by EETSA, over half failed the appropriate tests to the applicable safety standard.

"For those telescopic ladders identified as non-compliant, action has been taken to ensure they are removed from sale.

"EETSA would advise consumers to take time to research before buying, particularly online, buy from reputable sources and check product reviews.

"If consumers have concerns about the safety of a product before or after purchase, it should be reported to Trading Standards.”