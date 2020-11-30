E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Scammers target Suffolk households with bogus device

PUBLISHED: 16:00 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:33 30 November 2020

Consumers are being cold-called by rogue companies using aggressive sales tactics and offering substandard cold call blockers Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Consumers are being cold-called by rogue companies using aggressive sales tactics and offering substandard cold call blockers Picture: GETTY IMAGES

(c) Monkey Business Images Ltd

Brazen scammers have been trying to dupe Suffolk residents into buying bogus devices designed to block nuisance calls.

Suffolk Trading Standards said it had received a number of reports of residents being targeted by rogue companies trying to sell a device to stop nuisance calls.

Some fraudsters have claimed to be calling from official central opt-out register, the Telephone Preference Service, or to be working with the government.

A Trading Standards spokesman said: “Call blocking services can be a useful tool in helping consumers screen out nuisance or unwanted calls. But we are seeing an increase in the bogus selling of these services.

“Consumers are being cold-called by rogue companies using aggressive sales tactics and often offering substandard cold call blockers. Or worse still, taking their money for no product or service in return.”

For information on legitimate call blocking devices, click here

For Ofcom’s comprehensive guide to identifying and dealing with nuisance calls, click here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

More Covid-19 cases at Ipswich Hospital than at any time during pandemic

Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals Pictures: ARCHANT

Ranking Ipswich Town’s top five left-backs of the last 40 years

Mauricio Taricco in mid-flight after scoring in Town's 5-1 win over Exeter City in August, 1998. Taricco features in Carl Marston's Top FIve Town left-backs of the last 40 years.

Plans for holiday homes to go behind popular pub submitted

Plans for five holiday homes to go behind the popular Brewers Arms in Polstead have been submitted. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Gang arrested on suspicion of hare coursing are released under investigation

Four men arrested on suspicion of hare coursing have been released under investigation Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Scammers target Suffolk households with bogus device

Consumers are being cold-called by rogue companies using aggressive sales tactics and offering substandard cold call blockers Picture: GETTY IMAGES